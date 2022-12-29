By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Tempers flared up during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic on Wednesday the resulted in Pistons wing Killian Hayes throwing a punch to the back of Magic forward Moe Wagner after Moe shoved Hayes into the sideline while they both chased down a loose ball. Moe Wagner was assessed a flagrant two foul and ejected as was Hayes and Pistons wing Hamidou Diallo. While the NBA will no doubt hand down punishments, after the game, Moe’s brother and teammate Franz Wagner implored the NBA to consider everything when making a final decision.

Franz Wagner said he has gotten a chance to speak with his brother Moe. "He's doing alright. I know that's the last thing he wanted to do. I think people will hopefully see that and determine what's right." @OrlandoMagic | #MagicTogetherpic.twitter.com/e2sl4kHTFc — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) December 29, 2022

“People are going to look at the film and obviously determine what’s right to do,” Franz Wagner said. “It’s tough for us seeing, especially in front of that bench, seeing one of our teammates have that happen to him.”

During the altercation, several Magic players left the bench and came down to the Pistons side of the court. Per NBA policy, leaving the bench during an altercation has resulted in an automatic suspension. But Franz remarked that this was no ordinary situation regarding potential altercations.

“Normally something like that happens on the court and not in front of one of the other benches,” Franz Wagner said. “I think that’s part of our worry as teammates is that you don’t want your teammate alone amongst the whole other team.”

Coming into the game, Franz Wagner had been putting up 19.7 points per game, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists while Moe Wagner was putting up 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.