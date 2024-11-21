Despite the Orlando Magic’s six-game win streak ending with a 104-93 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, Anthony Black continues to impress during his extended role off the bench. In his second season, Black has embraced the challenges of his “learning process” with the second unit, showing flashes of brilliance while navigating growing pains.

Black struggled in the first half against the Clippers, recording six points on one-for-four shooting and committing five turnovers. However, he bounced back in the second half to finish with a team-high 17 points, eight assists, and a block while shooting an efficient five-for-10 from the field. His performance underscored his resilience and adaptability in difficult situations.

The Magic, who continue to be without Paolo Banchero due to a torn right oblique, have relied on Black to step up in his absence. The additional responsibility has given Black more opportunities to contribute as a playmaker and scorer.

Anthony Black, Jamahl Mosley highlight trust & growth amid learning process

Black credited head coach Jamahl Mosley and his teammates for trusting him through the ups and downs of his development.

“It’s everything… That just allows any player to play free, having teammates and coaches that trust them,” Black said postgame. “I mean it just allows me to go out there and just play. Definitely thankful for that, that it is what it is.”

Black acknowledged the importance of his role in the second unit and emphasized his commitment to improving.

“I just grow step by step again, they’re trusting me… Definitely gotta do a better job taking care of the ball but it’s just a learning process so we’ll go back watch it and try to go from there,” Black said.

Mosley praised Black’s ability to adapt and make an impact despite a challenging game against a physical Clippers defense.

“Just continued growth with him, his ability to be aggressive and the right type of aggressive,” Mosley said. “You have to give the Clippers credit and their ability to swipe, grab, hold, hit at the basketball. They did a phenomenal job of taking certain things away… A big portion of that is Anthony Black being able to grow – we’re seeing, I mean he did some great things tonight defensively. He was in the passing lane, the gap, had a couple of steals, just continuing to find his space in his way.”

Black's impact shines as Magic aim to end road trip strong vs. Lakers

Black’s standout play extends beyond Wednesday night. Earlier on the road trip, he posted a season-high 20 points, nine assists, and four steals in the Magic’s win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. His consistent production has been vital for Orlando as the team navigates a demanding schedule.

The Magic, now 9-7 on the season, will remain in Los Angeles for the final game of their three-game road trip against the Lakers. The Lakers, currently 10-4, are riding a six-game winning streak and pose another tough challenge for Orlando.

Black’s ability to adapt and contribute under pressure has been a bright spot for the Magic as they aim to close out their road trip on a high note. His development, both as a scorer and playmaker, is a key factor in the team’s success, particularly in Banchero’s absence.

As the Magic prepare for Thursday night’s matchup at Crypto.com Arena, Black and the second unit will look to build on the lessons learned from their loss to the Clippers. With Mosley and the team’s support, Black continues to thrive, turning each game into an opportunity for growth.