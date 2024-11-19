The Orlando Magic opened their three-game Western road trip with a commanding 109-99 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, extending their win streak to six games. The win marked the Magic’s first victory in Phoenix since 2018 and improved their record to 9-6 on the season. A balanced attack led by Franz Wagner and a breakout performance from Anthony Black fueled the win.

Black, coming off the bench, posted his best game of the season with 20 points, nine assists, four rebounds, and three steals. The second-year guard was aggressive throughout the game, drawing eight free-throw attempts and converting seven. He also finished with a team-high +13 plus/minus rating, reflecting his impact on both ends of the floor.

Black discussed his strong performance after the game, attributing his success to his ability to read the defense and make plays.

“Just playing on my strengths, being aggressive with the ball, getting downhill, using my momentum to just get to the bucket or make plays from in there. My teammates found me a couple of times wide open for the shot. So, I think just piecing together a couple of good reads in the pick and roll and just knocking down open shots. I think that’s where you get that,” Black said.

Anthony Black continues to impress Franz Wagner, Jamahl Mosley in win over Suns

Franz Wagner, who once again delivered a standout performance with 32 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, spoke highly of Black’s emergence.

“Yeah, not just recently – I feel like this whole year, even in training camp, I feel like everybody could see the strides he made in the offseason. Obviously, he’s really good in getting into the paint and he just knows how to play. I think some of the plays he makes off the dribble it’s really tough to guard him – he’s 6’7, 6’8 almost moving like that. It’s pretty hard to defend,” Wagner said.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley also emphasized Black’s work ethic and how it has contributed to his growth.

“He was great. As soon as he got in the locker room, the guys they hyped him up for good reason. He puts in so much work, between ups and downs but he just continues to work, continues to stay the course. His ability to get out on the break, to stay confident in his shot, his ability to guard as well – just happy for him because of the amount of work that he’s continued to put in,” Mosley said.

Wagner & Black step up as Magic thrive without Paolo Banchero

The Magic have relied heavily on Wagner and Black during their recent stretch of games as they navigate the absence of Paolo Banchero, who is recovering from a torn right oblique. While Banchero is reportedly optimistic about returning before Christmas, Black’s emergence has provided a crucial boost for the Magic.

Black’s ability to penetrate defenses, create plays, and defend has made him an essential part of the team’s rotation. His season-high performance against the Suns showcased the strides he has made in his second year, reinforcing the potential he brings to the franchise.

The Magic’s defensive identity has been a key factor in their winning streak, with the team holding opponents under 100 points in six consecutive games. They will look to carry that momentum as they head to Los Angeles for matchups against the Clippers (8-7) on Wednesday and the Lakers (9-4) on Thursday.

As the Magic continue to build on their success, the combination of Franz Wagner’s All-Star-level play and Anthony Black’s breakout performances should have fans optimistic about the team’s future.