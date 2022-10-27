Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is a bona fide superstar. He already was one even before he played his first minute in the NBA, but the fact that he’s been so good so early on has only catapulted his fame to a whole new level.

At this point, the 19-year-old has gotten used to life in the limelight. This is especially after his rather traumatic experience during his playing days with the Duke Blue Devils.

In a recent interview, Banchero spoke highly of his overall experience in college. However, the Magic youngster also dropped a massive truth bomb about the dark side of being such a popular figure (h/t NBA reddit):

“It was almost like they treat you like a zoo animal,” Banchero said. “… In class you’d see them over there whispering about you, staring at you. I done caught people trying to record me… Classmates would start bringing they families to my dorm.”

That’s actually quite sad to hear. You have to remember that this is a 19-year-old kid who’s talking here. He was only 18 when he went through this distressing situation in his one year at Duke.

Unfortunately for Paolo Banchero, thing are only going to get worse now that he’s playing in the big leagues — at least when it comes to all the unwanted attention he’s surely going to be showered with. The harsh reality is that this is the price of fame.

Then again, it can’t be all that bad. Being one of the most highly-touted rising stars in the NBA does have its perks. One of them happens to be all the money the Magic stud will be earning as a pro. This is apart from the fact that he’s actually going to be living out his dream as one of the best basketball players on the planet.