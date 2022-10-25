The future is bright for Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic. Banchero churned out yet another solid performance in his very young NBA career, albeit in a 115-102 road loss to the New York Knicks Monday night.

According to Justin Kubatko, Paolo Banchero has just pulled off a feat only done by six other players in the history of the NBA, including legendary names like Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, and Grant Hill.

“Paolo Banchero is just the seventh rookie in NBA history to score at least 20 points in each of his first four career games.”

Banchero led all Magic scorers in the Knicks game with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor while adding four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 34 minutes of action. He was also aggressive enough to land himself a total of 11 shots from the free-throw line, hitting nine of them in the process.

It is going to take some time before the Magic fully realize their potential with Paolo Banchero as their best player, but at least Orlando fans have something to look forward to. The Magic are still winless after four games this season and it’s not going to be much easier for them in their next assignment, as they will be facing off with Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road on Wednesday.

However, the Magic have looked competitive for the most part of the season, thus far, notwithstanding their record. Three of their losses were only by single digits, including their 126-120 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics at home last Saturday.