The Orlando Magic are heading into the 2024-25 season with optimism following a successful 2023-24 campaign that saw them return to the NBA Playoffs. While the spotlight has primarily been on rising stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, another name could soon join the conversation: Jett Howard. The 21-year-old guard, selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, appears ready to surprise the league with a breakout season.

Howard showcased his potential during the Magic’s recent preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the 107-97 loss, the young guard put together a standout performance, recording 19 points, three assists, two steals, and shooting an efficient 60% from the field, including an impressive 42.9% from beyond the arc. Howard’s 29 minutes on the floor were a significant jump from his earlier preseason outing against the New Orleans Pelicans, where he played just 12 minutes. His performance came in the absence of veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, giving Howard an opportunity to start and make his mark.

Jett Howard's potential breakout season could elevate Magic's playoff hopes in 2024-25

The game against the Spurs was a clear indication that Howard could play a more substantial role in the Magic’s rotation this season. His combination of shooting, playmaking, and defensive energy fills a critical need for Orlando as they look to solidify themselves as a playoff contender. Howard’s offensive versatility and ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting make him an ideal complement to Banchero and Wagner, two of the Magic’s cornerstone players.

Orlando has struggled in recent seasons with consistency from beyond the arc, and Howard’s ability to provide that threat could help the team reach the next level. His performance against San Antonio wasn’t just a fluke — it highlighted his growth and potential to deliver in key moments, even against solid NBA competition.

Howard’s development during his rookie season, though largely spent in the G League, helped prepare him for this moment. Playing in 29 games for the Osceola Magic, Howard averaged 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 37.7% from the field. His time in the G League allowed him to refine his skills, particularly his shooting, decision-making, and ability to create space on the floor. That experience is now paying off as he looks ready to contribute more meaningfully at the NBA level.

Howard's growth could define his impact on Orlando's rotation

The Orlando Magic organization has high hopes for Howard, who represents a key piece in their continued rebuild. Orlando’s front office has made it clear they want to surround their young stars with players who can grow alongside them and provide complementary skills. Howard’s ability to score from the perimeter and create offense will be a valuable asset for a team that ranked in the lower half of the league in three-point shooting last season.

“I’ve had that [confidence] since I started playing basketball,” Howard said following his strong preseason outing. “Just the people you have around you, they instill confidence in you, and just having a good circle around you. I think it would be pretty easy to keep that confidence up.”

Howard’s confidence is matched by his growing maturity on the court. His ability to play multiple positions, defend, and contribute as both a scorer and playmaker provides head coach Jamahl Mosley with valuable flexibility in his rotations. As the season unfolds, Howard could find himself playing a much larger role, especially if he continues to capitalize on his opportunities in the preseason.

The 2024-25 season is shaping up to be a critical one for the Orlando Magic, and Jett Howard could be the surprise catalyst that helps them push deeper into the playoffs. His blend of youth, talent, and untapped potential make him one of the most intriguing breakout candidates in the league this season. If his preseason form is any indication, Howard is ready to shock the NBA and make a name for himself on one of the league’s most exciting young teams.