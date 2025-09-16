The Los Angeles Rams improved to 2-0 with a dominant 33-19 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. Los Angeles has looked like a Super Bowl contender early in the season. But the Rams will face their first real test when they square off against the reigning champs on Sunday.

The Philadelphia Eagles are also off to a 2-0 start this year. But the team’s Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs was not without controversy. The Chiefs called out the Eagles for jumping early on the Tush Push. However, the refs missed the false starts and Philadelphia wasn’t penalized.

Armed with this information, some wondered if Rams head coach Sean McVay would have a conversation with the NFL about the play.

“Any time that you see certain things, you have conversations with the league office to just make sure you're understanding how it is officiated, how can we coach it. I did see some of those things last night and that’ll obviously be a big talking point because they’re such a damn good team and it’s such a successful play for them,” McVay said, per the Los Angeles Daily News’ Adam Grosbard.

Can the Rams stop the Tush Push?

“Those are conversations with the league office, but I’m sure they’ll have the same ones and operate within the confines of not getting a little bit of a rolling start before the ball is snapped,” McVay added.

The Eagles have operated the Tush Push with brutal efficiency under Nick Sirianni. Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia’s offensive line have made the play essentially unstoppable in short yardage situations. And, if they’re getting an early start, it’s all the more effective.

The league considered barring the play over the offseason. However, the Tush Push ban proposal failed as it fell short of the required 75 percent approval threshold. And so the Eagles have pushed on.

The Rams will face Philadelphia in a rematch of last season’s Divisional Round. The Eagles eliminated Los Angeles en route to a championship in 2024.

This year the Rams have added an offensive weapon in Davante Adams. And the team’s young defense looks improved. In Week 2, Los Angeles battled back after trailing 13-10 at halftime. Over the final two quarters the defense held the Titans to six points while Matthew Stafford led the offense on four scoring drives. Adams made history with his first 100-yard game with the team. He became just the 32nd player to top 12,000 career receiving yards.