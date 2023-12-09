The Orlando Magic clinched a historic 32-point win over the Detroit Pistons, highlighting Goga Bitadze's defensive prowess.

In a remarkable display of defensive prowess, the Orlando Magic secured a monumental 123-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons, not only marking their largest win against the Pistons in franchise history but also handing Cade Cunningham and co. their 19th consecutive loss. This victory, surpassing their previous 30-point margin set in 2012, comes after two consecutive road losses, boosting their season record to an impressive 15 wins and positioning them second in the Eastern Conference.

At the heart of the Magic's triumph was the formidable presence of Goga Bitadze, who has been excelling in his starting role, stepping in for the injured Wendell Carter Jr. Bitadze's performance was nothing short of remarkable, contributing 13 points, eight rebounds, and an impressive four blocked shots. His defensive mastery at the rim played a pivotal role in holding the Pistons to a mere 42 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent from the 3-point line, while also forcing 15 turnovers. Bitadze's efforts earned him a team-high 26 plus/minus for the game.

Franz Wagner, praised his impact, stating, “I think super important. I think that’s what makes us a good team. That if somebody’s out, the other guys can step up. Everybody stepped up and helped fill that void because Jalen (Suggs) is a big part of what we’re doing. I thought Goga (Bitadze) played great. Great energy and we need that for our next game as well.”

Reflecting on his growth this season, Goga Bitadze acknowledged the challenges he faced in the past.

“The last four years, it’s been hard not playing. It's hard to get that confidence. You can't really do anything to get that confidence. You really have to play games. Since I've been playing, I feel really confident. Also, my job is not to take a lot of shots. It's not a lot. I've got to set the screens, you know, block shots, get the rebounds, and teammates make it easy for me. I know it's those simple things that I've got to do, and I think I've been doing a pretty good job,” Bitadze said of his role with the Magic.

The Magic's defensive strategy, a key focus this season, was crucial in this game. Their ability to limit the Pistons' offensive options, coupled with Bitadze’s standout performance, played a significant role in securing this record-breaking win and continuing the Pistons' losing streak.

Looking ahead, the Magic will have their chance at redemption against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell on Monday night, following a loss in their first meeting last Wednesday. This upcoming game presents another opportunity for Jamahl Mosley's men to showcase their defensive capabilities and potentially climb further in the Eastern Conference standings.