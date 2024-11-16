The Orlando Magic delivered another commanding performance on Friday night with a 98-86 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their second NBA Cup matchup. The win not only extended Orlando’s winning streak to five games but also capped off a perfect five-game homestand, a feat achieved only twice before in franchise history. With victories over the 76ers and the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the week, the Magic now sit at 2-0 in East Group A of the NBA Cup.

The Magic have held their last five opponents under 100 points, allowing an average of just 89.4 points per game during that stretch. During fourth quarters this season, the Magic have allowed an average of 22.7 points while posting a point differential of +3.8, both the best marks in the NBA. Against the 76ers, their stifling defense forced 18 turnovers and held Philadelphia to 40.3% shooting from the field, including just 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Paul George and Joel Embiid, two of the league’s most prolific scorers, struggled mightily against the Magic. George managed just 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting, while Embiid, the former MVP, was held to 20 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Jalen Suggs highlights team effort in shutting down Paul George, Joel Embiid

Jalen Suggs, who contributed 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in the win, spoke about the gritty defensive effort against George and Embiid.

“It was so gritty. Those are hard guys to defend,” Suggs said. “They put a lot of pressure, foul-wise on you, as well as making tough shots and are excellent at getting to their spots. So with great guys like that, all you can do is show your presence, try to smother and make every bucket as tough as possible. And everybody did that.”

Jalen Suggs emphasized the collective effort required to sustain their defensive intensity.

“Everybody that stepped in the game, whether their offense was going or not, no matter the flow of the game, we were coming in and playing defense,” he added. “As you put good energy out onto the floor, it’ll return back to you in time as long as you stay with it, and it did. We get to the third quarter, guys went on a great run, and we carried it into the fourth.”

Franz & Moritz Wagner reflect on Magic's defensive focus in NBA Cup win vs. 76ers

Franz Wagner, who finished with 31 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, also praised the team’s defensive focus.

“I thought we were really connected in the half court. I thought the coaches had a great game plan too,” Wagner said. “Our communication was good, our effort was good. It’s not gonna be perfect every time, especially like Jalen said, playing against these superstars. So, I thought everybody came in and had the right mindset.”

Wagner highlighted the team’s ability to close out games, pointing to their growth in critical moments.

“I would say it shows a lot of growth,” Wagner said. “We’ve been in those situations before where we kind of just let it go. I thought we did a good job regrouping, finding some huddles when it’s a little chaotic out there – I think our defense carried us in that second half.”

Moritz Wagner, who added 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal, credited the team’s collective effort and willingness to defend.

“I would just say the effort and willingness – it’s fun. I’ll be honest with you, to kind of be able to turn that on,” Moritz Wagner said. “I think we still have a lot of potential to be more consistent and disciplined, but obviously, this was at home. It’s a lot easier at home, but we hope this travels.”

Jamahl Mosley praises Magic's fourth-quarter defense ahead of road trip

Head coach Jamahl Mosley echoed the praise for his team’s defensive intensity, particularly in the fourth quarter.

“The fourth quarter was impressive,” Mosley said. “I just think these guys locked in, stuck with the game plan, sat down and guarded one-on-one, tried to do a better job of defending without fouling – but just the intensity, the focus, the sticking with the game plan, making every shot tough.”

The Magic will now embark on a three-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the (9-4) Phoenix Suns on Monday night. Maintaining their defensive momentum will be critical as they aim to extend their winning streak.