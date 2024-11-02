The Orlando Magic face a challenging stretch as they adjust to life without star forward Paolo Banchero, who is expected to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks due to a torn right oblique. With Banchero out, head coach Jamahl Mosley is calling on players like Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner to elevate their roles and lead the team through this critical period. The Magic dropped to 3-3 on Friday night after a 120-109 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a playoff rematch that showcased Suggs and Wagner stepping up, even if the result didn’t favor Orlando.

Jalen Suggs took center stage in Cleveland, delivering a career-high 28 points, alongside eight rebounds and seven assists, as he filled the void left by Banchero’s absence. Meanwhile, Wagner contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Suggs expressed the importance of a team-oriented approach moving forward.

“Basketball is a team game. Losing P [Paolo] sucks, the weight that he carries for a special player. He’s dearly missed on the court, but it’s a team game,” Suggs said. “We’ve got to continue to step up, continue to show who we are as a unit, not only as who Paolo is – we know who he is. He’s a special basketball player, special leader, a special human being. We gotta show who we are as a unit. I think this is a beautiful chance to do so throughout this stretch coming up.”

Jalen Suggs reflects on tough loss to Cavs, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley calls for increased leadership

Suggs also acknowledged the difficulty of the loss in Cleveland, given the Magic’s recent history against the Cavaliers.

“You hate losing in general… This building amplifies it a bit more for all of us given the history, but we can’t dwell on it. I was proud of everybody, proud of our fight, proud of how we stayed together.”

Jamahl Mosley, who has been instrumental in developing Orlando’s young core, emphasized the need for players like Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs to take on additional responsibilities. He noted that Wagner, who recently recovered from an illness, is still working his way back to full form but remains a critical part of the team’s approach.

“I think he’s still finding his way back, and it’s tough,” Mosley said of Wagner. “He’s looking to attack, and that’s the part of spelling him in and out a little bit just so he’s not burning himself too far down after coming off an illness. But this is part of what we’re gonna have to continue to do, and these guys will continue to fight each and every single game – look at the things we did well and also the things that we’ll need to clean up as we move forward.”

Mosley also shared his strategy for managing Suggs and Wagner’s playing time, aiming to maximize their effectiveness in Banchero’s absence.

“Early on in the first, just quicker subs, get them in, get them a good breather, get a little rest time then get them able to bounce back,” Mosley said. “Obviously the days we have off, be able to recover the right way, get the rest that’s needed. I think this is gonna be a lot of trial to see exactly who is stepping up and stepping into this moment.”

Tristan da Silva, Anthony Black embrace increased roles

With Banchero out for the Magic, the spotlight will also shine on young players like rookie Tristan da Silva and second-year guard Anthony Black. Da Silva showed promise against Cleveland, scoring 17 points off the bench, while Black contributed seven points, six assists, and two rebounds as he continues to develop his game. Suggs expressed confidence in Black’s future, acknowledging his potential as a core part of the team’s future.

“AB [Anthony Black] is going to be amazing. You guys know how I feel about AB; I love him to death. He’s gonna continue to get better because he’s put in the work and he wants to put in the work, and he wants to win,” Suggs said. “Those are people that you bet on, not only in basketball but in life.”

As the Magic prepare for the next stop on their road trip — a matchup against the 3-2 Dallas Mavericks on Sunday — they face a crucial test of depth and resilience. With Suggs and Wagner leading the charge, Orlando’s young roster has an opportunity to grow and establish itself in the absence of their star player. The road trip’s remaining games will test the Magic’s adaptability as they strive to maintain momentum despite Banchero’s absence.