The Orlando Magic improved to a 2-0 record following a convincing 116-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at the KIA Center. Head coach Jamahl Mosley praised the performances of sophomore Anthony Black and veteran Wendell Carter Jr., both of whom played crucial roles in the win.

Mosley emphasized Black’s development as a player, noting the significant strides he has made since his rookie season. “Anthony Black has been great. He was in the gym all summer constantly working with all of our coaches. We saw what he did in summer league, and he took it to heart when he steps in between those lines. He’s the ultimate competitor,” Mosley said.

Anthony Black shines in expanded role, showing poise and versatility off the bench

Black demonstrated his growth on the court during the game against the Nets, logging 26 minutes and contributing 10 points, five assists, three rebounds, and two blocks. His performance included a notable plus/minus of +13. Most strikingly, Black appeared more poised and controlled the tempo effectively off the bench, especially as he steps into a larger role in his second season. With Markelle Fultz sidelined, Black is averaging 27 minutes per game this season, a significant increase from the 16.9 minutes per game he averaged during his rookie campaign.

Jamahl Mosley highlighted Black's multifaceted skill set, stating, “His ability to defend the right way, his length, his IQ, and then offensively, his ability to push the break consistently as well as lead that group and get us settled down at the right time.”

The Magic’s offense benefited from Black’s improved playmaking and defensive contributions. His ability to read the game and respond effectively allowed the team to maintain momentum and execute plays under pressure. This development is crucial as the Magic aim to establish themselves as a formidable force in the Eastern Conference.

Wendell Carter Jr. solidifies role as defensive anchor, earning praise from Jamahl Mosley

Carter Jr. also received accolades from Mosley for his indispensable role within the team. Earlier this month, he secured a three-year, $59 million contract extension, reflecting the organization’s confidence in his contributions. “I just said it to the coaches in the locker room when I walked out. I said he is so incredible and important to this team. He didn’t have to score a point, but he was guarding Ben Simmons for the majority of the night, and I think he did a fantastic job,” Mosley remarked.

In the game against the Nets, Carter Jr. recorded eight points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, along with a plus/minus of +11. His impact went beyond the box score; his physical presence on the floor was instrumental in disrupting the Nets’ offense and establishing the Magic’s defensive identity.

Mosley further elaborated on Carter Jr.’s contributions, noting, “It’s all the other stuff. His physical presence down there, his ability to run the floor, get to the right position, and he does it without a complaint. He is so important to this team and how we play and what we need to do moving forward.”

Magic combine youth and experience for promising start to 2024-25 season

The Magic’s early-season success hinges on the development of young talents like Black and the leadership of veterans like Carter Jr. Their performances against the Nets reflect the team's growth and potential as they aim for a successful campaign in the 2024-25 season. With Mosley at the helm, the Magic appear to be on the right track, combining youthful energy with veteran experience to create a balanced and competitive roster.

As the season progresses, the Orlando Magic will look to build on this early success and continue developing their players, especially Anthony Black, while relying on the vital contributions of Wendell Carter Jr. The synergy between these two players could play a significant role in the team's aspirations for a strong postseason run.