The Orlando Magic are coming off an abysmal NBA campaign in 2022-23, but JJ Redick believes the team will make a huge stride next season — and potentially even quality for the playoffs.

“It's hard to talk about expectations until we see what happens on draft night, and we see what happens in free agency. But Orlando in particular has a chance to be in the playoffs next year,” Redick said on The Old Man & The Three podcast on Monday.

“I don't know what their expectations will be, but after a 5-20 start, they were essentially a .500 team, a little bit above .500. Two of the best young players in the NBA in [Paolo] Banchero and Franz Wagner, a bunch of other young guys that are still sort of figuring it out.”

“They're patient, there's a timeline, they've got two draft picks,” Redick continued. “[Markelle] Fultz I thought was pretty awesome in the second half of the season. That's a team that I could see making a little jump next season.”

It's certainly been a difficult decade for fans of the Orlando Magic; the team has qualified for the postseason just four times since 2010, and have lost in the first round in all four of them.

That includes most recently between 2018-2020, when the franchise qualified for the postseason two straight campaigns and lost in five games to the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively, after finishing top two in the Southeast Division both years.

But it looks like there are brighter days ahead for the Magic, and according to JJ Redick, there could be playoff basketball back in Orlando in 2023-24.