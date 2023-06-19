The 2023 NBA Draft is right around the corner, and there are plenty of rumors circulating around the league. One team in plenty of discussions is the Orlando Magic, who own the No. 6 and No. 11 picks. The Magic also have one of the best young rosters in the league, with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and others giving them a ton of hope for the foreseeable future.

However, they might not make both selections, per NBA insider Keith Smith.

“There's been noise that the Orlando Magic don't want to add two rookies to their roster from this draft. But sources tell @spotrac that Orlando is perfectly content to make both of their picks for themselves, even if they will consider trade options up to and during the draft.”

The Magic are in a great spot to land a couple of premier talents, but you can't fault them for wanting to either make a move up the draft board or trade one of the picks for other assets. With that being said, there should be trades the Magic could swing on draft night.

In Brett Siegel's most recent mock draft, he pegged Ausar Thompson and Gradey Dick to the Magic at No. 6 and No. 11, respectively. Adding both of those players would be tremendous for the Magic, and Dick's three-point shooting is something they would certainly love to have.

The NBA is filled with tons of rumors leading up to draft night, and the Magic could become plenty active, especially with two choices in the lottery.