Markelle Fultz’s extremely bold prediction in Magic’s first season with Paolo Banchero

The Orlando Magic are coming into the 2022-23 season with low expectations. With such a young roster now headlined by first overall pick Paolo Banchero, they will be a fun team to watch but will still not be very competitive. Markelle Fultz doesn’t see it that way, though.

Fultz sent a brief tweet that reads like a prediction for the Magic this upcoming season. The 24-year-old point guard thinks that Orlando will be the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

4th seed — Markelle Fultz (@MarkelleF) August 19, 2022

Fultz’s confidence is admirable but there’s virtually no shot of this happening. There are numerous title contenders at the top of the conference and the Magic will probably not even sniff them in the record department. The team is way too inexperienced to win nearly 50 games, which is roughly what it would take to be a top-four seed. They won only 22 last year.

Although this take from Fultz is a super spicy and unrealistic one, it suggests Orlando will play with a spunky attitude that is important for young teams. They will have to embrace the underdog mentality and play with chips on their shoulders in order to build chemistry and an identity.

The Magic, at the very least, should be an improved squad. Fultz being healthy is a big plus and the young core of Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and Jalen Suggs is being joined by Banchero, who could be a dangerous scorer and overall very good player right away. Orlando has the pieces to embark on a very promising rebuild. It just won’t pay off in a massive way this season.