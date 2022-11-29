Published November 29, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic have endured a plethora of injury woes to begin the 2022-23 campaign, especially to their guard depth. Jalen Suggs has missed a few games due to ankle problems, Terrence Ross missed their last game with an illness, while Gary Harris only recently returned from a knee injury. Nonetheless, it seems as if the Magic are inching slowly towards welcoming an entirely healthy squad, with Markelle Fultz set to make his season debut and Cole Anthony set to make his return from an oblique injury.

Fultz is expected to be available for the Magic’s Wednesday night clash against the slumping Atlanta Hawks, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The 6’3 point guard fractured his toe before training camp even began, which has forced him to miss Orlando’s first 21 games.

Meanwhile, Cole Anthony, who missed the past 16 games, is off the injury report against the Hawks as well.

The Magic started Franz Wagner at the point in their most recent loss; for all of Wagner’s playmaking skill, a natural point guard he is not. On the other hand, Fultz has shown the ability to be a solid floor general in the NBA while Anthony is a more scoring-inclined option at the one-spot.

In his last healthy season (in 2019-20), Fultz averaged 12.1 points and 5.1 assists in 27.7 minutes per game, showcasing his worth as a pure point guard to provide the Magic with a different dimension than what Suggs and Anthony provide. In addition, Fultz shot 46.5 percent from the field, solid enough for someone whose outside shot remains unpolished.

Markelle Fultz drew considerable flak to begin his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, as he was unable to produce at a level befitting of a first overall pick. The 24-year old suffered through well-documented shooting troubles and the Sixers gave up on him shortly thereafter.

Nonetheless, Fultz will have plenty of opportunity to make something yet of his career, starting with his impending return. The only hope now is that he remains healthy.