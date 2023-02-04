The Orlando Magic’s Mo Bamba and Minnesota Timberwolves’ Austin Rivers recently got into a scuffle during a game. Bamba’s teammate Kevin Harris revealed what Bamba told Rivers ahead of the on-court fight.

"This ain't high school no mo" Magic rookie Kevon Harris on what Mo Bamba told Austin Rivers after he missed a three-point shot 😭pic.twitter.com/4JKJilxU9h — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 4, 2023

“This ain’t high school no mo,” Bamba said, according to Harris.

Rivers and Bamba exchanged social media blows after the game as well. The fight drew plenty of reaction from past and present stars.

Neither Mo Bamba nor Austin Rivers are having particularly impressive seasons for their teams.

Bamba is averaging over 7 points per game on 49.5 percent field goal shooting to go along with just under 5 rebounds per contest. He’s a talented big man but has struggled to find much consistency in the NBA.

Austin Rivers is averaging 5.5 points per game on 46 percent field goal and 37 percent three-point shooting. Rivers has bounced around the league and struggled to find a steady role with any team. He may find himself in trade discussions ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Mo Bamba’s Magic are in the midst of another underwhelming season. With that being said, they have a number of young and talented players with bright futures. Bamba himself is still only 24-years and could emerge as a truly impactful player down the road.

Rivers’ Timberwolves have had a mediocre 2022-2023 campaign. They entered the year with playoff aspirations but have hovered around the .500 mark up to this point. Nevertheless, they can still make a postseason run.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on Austin Rivers and Mo Bamba next time they face off against one another following their scuffle.