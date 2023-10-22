The Orlando Magic are a team seemingly in NBA purgatory. They're not good enough to make the playoffs or the play-in tournament but they're not quite bad enough to get a really high lottery pick. Even if they were that bad, they have had so many top lottery picks in recent seasons and nothing to show for it. They really have to show something this season for the fanbase to continue to have faith in the organization. Ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Magic made a key roster move in signing Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract the team announced.

We have converted the contract of guard Trevelin Queen to a two-way contract. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/YPPNY2JOQO — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) October 21, 2023

Trevelin Queen had originally signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Magic and was not going to make the final roster. They had one open two-way contract slot and Queen will now be on the regular season roster. He joins Admiral Schofield and Kevon Harris on two-way contracts.

Queen appeared in seven games last season for the Indiana Pacers after signing a two-way contract ahead of the 2022-23 season. He has also played for the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season. That year he was awarded the G League MVP while playing for the Rockets affiliate the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Queen had used that season to earn a standard NBA contract with the Philadelphia 76ers but he suffered an injury during the 2022 preseason and was ultimately cut before the start of the regular season. Queen will spend most of this season with the Osceola Magic as he is limited to only 50 NBA games.