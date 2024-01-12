The Magic open a tough road trip on Friday in Miami.

The Orlando Magic, gearing up for their four-game road trip opener against the Miami Heat on Friday night, have shared a mixed bag of updates on the injury front. The team's injury report reveals that while Franz Wagner continues to nurse a right ankle sprain, set to miss his fourth consecutive game, there are optimistic signs regarding other key players.

Magic list Wendell Carter Jr. as questionable

Wendell Carter Jr., who has been battling right knee tendinitis, is now listed as questionable to play in South Beach. Carter had made a comeback from a month-long injury hiatus in late December, only to be sidelined again following a double-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

In his limited 13-game appearance this season, Carter has seen a dip in his performance, with career-low averages of 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Magic's injury woes don't stop there. Gary Harris, dealing with a right calf strain, and Jonathan Isaac, suffering from an illness, are both out for the upcoming game. This string of injuries has forced the Magic to maintain a tight eight-player rotation in their recent games, highlighting the importance of each player's role.

Joe Ingles could potentially return against Heat

In brighter news, veteran Joe Ingles, out since mid-December due to an ankle injury sustained in the team's loss to the Boston Celtics, is no longer on the injury report. After signing with Orlando in free agency this summer, Ingles is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 44.8% overall and a notable 40.7% from beyond the arc.

The potential return of Ingles and Carter for Friday's clash with the Heat is a timely boost for the Magic. This update comes after the team's recent loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where Cole Anthony played only seven minutes due to a thigh issue. Fortunately, he isn't mentioned on the latest injury report.

As the Magic confront these challenges, the team's adaptability and depth will be put to the test. The updates on Carter and Ingles offer a glimmer of hope as Orlando looks to navigate through its injury predicaments and stay competitive throughout the season.