After a thrilling overtime victory against the Atlanta Hawks, the Orlando Magic's aspirations of closing out their two-game homestand on a high note were dashed by a 113-92 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. The Magic, facing the top team in the Western Conference, encountered significant challenges, exacerbated by the absence of key rotational players Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Joe Ingles, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac and Admiral Schofield.

Let's dive into three reactions from Orlando's disappointing loss to the Wolves.

Shorthanded Magic lose Cole Anthony to thigh injury

The injury woes continued for Orlando when Cole Anthony, who had previously battled a right quad contusion, tweaked his right thigh, restricting him to just seven minutes on the court. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley addressed Anthony's situation on the postgame podium, noting “that that right thigh contusion kind of flared up on him again.”

The loss of Anthony, a crucial spark plug off the bench, severely impacted the already shorthanded Magic.

Coach Jamahl Mosley explains why Cole Anthony only played 7 minutes in tonight’s loss to the Timberwolves. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/scIU6rTKeu — Julian Ojeda (@jowepafm) January 10, 2024

“When you’re down bodies you need as many as you can have in those moments and so it’s tough,” Mosley said, “but you have to give our guys credit in that second half, the eight guys that came out there and played they gave it everything they had.”

Markelle Fultz is slowly finding rhythm

Fultz, making strides in his return to the court after a two-month hiatus due to injury, is cautiously working his way back into the team's rhythm. In Tuesday's game, Fultz played a total of 12 minutes, contributing four points,two assists and three rebounds.

This performance, though modest, signals a positive direction for Fultz, who had previously gone scoreless in his first game back against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. His deliberate approach, characterized by picking his shots carefully, resulted in a total of seven field goal attempts in Tuesday’s loss, indicating a measured return to form.

Markelle Fultz gets his first bucket since his 2-month absence. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/JL1ApM6v2o — Julian Ojeda (@jowepafm) January 10, 2024

Mosley shared his perspective on Fultz's comeback, emphasizing the need for a broader evaluation period to fully gauge his progress.

“I think we’ll have to look at a couple more games before I can fully assess what that looks like,” he said of Fultz after the game. “I know they talk about it analytically it’s a small sample size, and this is a very small sample size and basically 27 minutes of play.”