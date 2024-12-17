A tragedy beset the basketball world on Monday night when news came out that former Orlando Magic forward Janis Timma was found dead at the entrance of a residential property in Moscow. Only 32 years of age, Timma's death has been preliminarily ruled as a suicide by the authorities.

Timma once went viral on social media for being someone no fan could identify even though he was part of the Magic's Summer League roster back in 2021. The Magic franchise sends their regards to Timma's bereaved in light of the 32-year-old forward's sudden passing.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of Janis Timma, who was a member of the Orlando's Summer League team in 2021 and spent time with Lakeland (now Osceola) of the NBA G-League in 2021-2022. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and all that were close to him,” the Magic's statement reads, per their PR account on X (formerly Twitter).

Timma was in the middle of a difficult divorce process with ex-wife Anna Sedokova, which was only finalized back on December 9. The former Magic big man died on the day of Sedokova's birthday — with his ex-wife pleading for the media to not divulge much information regarding the nature of the 32-year-old's death to protect her young children. (She and Timma did not have children together, but the former had given birth to three children from past relationships.)

“But now I beg you, please, I have a child, he is small, he should not know anything,” Sedokova said in a recent Instagram story.

A brief summary of former Magic big man Janis Timma's career

The 32-year-old former Magic big man recently took his talents to Moscow to play 3×3 basketball, to much backlash from fans amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. During the 2023-24 season, Timma split his time with the Darüşşafaka Lassa of the Turkish Super League and Obradorio of Liga ABC in Spain.

In five games with the Magic's Summer League team in 2021, Timma averaged 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game. Timma was also a fixture on the Latvia national basketball team, representing them during the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament where they lost to Brazil in the final, 94-69.

Timma was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies all the way back in 2013 with the 60th overall pick, but he never played in a regular-season game. He spent the majority of his career in the EuroLeague, peaking during the 2016-17 season while playing for Zenit Saint Petersburg. During that season, he averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds on 52/44/76 shooting splits.