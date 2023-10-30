Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is showcasing significant strides in his defensive play this season. Banchero's defensive prowess was highlighted by teammate Jonathan Isaac in a recent Sunday practice.

Isaac, who often faces off against Banchero, observed: “I'd say he's definitely growing in that regard and it’s something that he definitely has worked on during the summer and he's gonna continue to look at it. I think he’s definitely grown and the guards on this team.”

Despite a slow start offensively this season, Paolo Banchero's defensive statistics tell a story of notable progress. Last season, over 72 games, Banchero held a defensive rating of 115.3, which placed him among those with the poorest ratings in the league. Contrastingly, this 2023-24 season has seen a dramatic improvement, with his defensive rating improving to an impressive 100.

In stark contrast, Banchero's current season showcases him averaging 1.5 steals in the initial two games, a notable increment from last season's 0.8 steals average.

NBA.com's statistics from the past season reveal that opponents held a 48.7 percent shooting accuracy against Banchero. Alarmingly, this surged to 58.5 percent for shots less than 10-feet from the basket. It's essential to approach these with caution as the current season's dataset remains incomplete.

Given Banchero's considerable stature at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot wingspan and a solid 250-pound build, he is naturally positioned to be an impactful defender. As Banchero continues to improve upon his defensive capabilities, the Magic's collective defense also shines. As it currently stands, Orlando finds itself in third place league-wide with a defensive rating of 95.8.