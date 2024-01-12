Exciting, young rosters meet for the first time this season.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA action as we take a look at this next competitive cross-conference matchup between young, rising teams in the league. The Orlando Magic (21-16*) will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (26-11) as both squads look to improve their conference standings. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently leading the Southeast Division and they're in eighth-place in the Eastern Conference standings. They've been sliding as of late and have just won two of their last six games. They've been hit by the injury bug for the first time this season and it comes at a tough time having to face one of the West's best on the road.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are leading the Northwest Division and they've now tied the Minnesota Timberwolves for best record in the Western Conference. They're dialed-in at the moment winning eight of their last 10 games and winning three consecutively heading into this one. It's their first time seeing this Magic team as they'll enjoy a double-digit spread as home favorites.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of Action Network.

NBA Odds: Magic-Thunder Odds

Orlando Magic: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +425

Oklahoma City Thunder: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -575

Over: 233 (-110)

Under: 233 (-110)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Orlando Magic have been balling recently and they'll have a pivotal game on their hands when they play the Miami Heat in the game prior to this one. After remaining healthy for much of the season, they've seen a bit of injury come their way as they lost Franz Wagner and Gary Harris. With Jonathan Isaac and Wendell Carter Jr. out as well, they're a bit thin in both their frontcourt and backcourt positions. Paolo Banchero will have to carry a huge scoring load with Franz Wagner out and it'll be interesting to see if he deploys his bully-ball techniques on Chet Holmgren throughout the game. It'll be their first time seeing this Thunder team in action, so it's a good litmus test as to how they stack up against the top Western teams.

Cole Anthony has done a great job stepping into the starting role, but they'd like to see more production from him in the scoring. He's a fantastic distributor for them and often makes the extra pass while passing up a shot of his own. With the Magic needing help mounting explosive scoring runs to keep up with the Thunder, Cole Anthony becomes a huge focal point of this offense and how they succeed in their half-court schemes. Joe Ingles is also healthy and will step into a meaningful role with Wagner out.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder are coming into this game off a historic performance and they became the first team in NBA history to beat a team (Portland) by more than 100 points through back-to-back meetings. The entire offense was firing as Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams were finding buckets inside all night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues his case for MVP and had 31 points, taking a scoring role while Josh Giddey passed the rock around with 12 assists. Giddey also had 10 rebounds and was a big reason for the Thunder's growing lead. When he's grabbing boards and running with the ball in transition, he's almost always able to couple it with an assist on the other end of the floor.

The Thunder will certainly have a scoring edge here with two of the Magic starters sidelined, so expect them to continue pushing the pace and looking for quick buckets in transition. Chet Holmgren will have a tough task in Paolo Banchero as his defensive matchup, but he could find success if he's able to put the ball on the floor and attack the rim. We've seen Banchero fall into foul trouble at numerous points this season, so don't be surprised if Holmgren goes at him early and aggressively.

Final Magic-Thunder Prediction & Pick

This game would be much better if both teams were at full health, but we should see a good matchup play out nonetheless. The Magic are a very deep team and they'll be able to replace both Wagner and Harris in the scoring. However, it won't be enough to stop the production of this Thunder team. They're firing on all cylinders right now and they were scorching the nets just a night ago. Look for them to continue their success and win this game with some swagger.

Final Magic-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -11.5 (-110)