The Orlando Magic took a significant leap forward during the 2023-24 NBA season, improving their win total from 22 to 47 and securing a playoff berth for the first time in over four years. Their performance also earned them the Southeast Division title, their first since 2019, marking a resurgence for the franchise.

A key factor in the Magic's success was the breakout season of Paolo Banchero, who has firmly established himself as one of the NBA's rising stars. Banchero, the driving force behind Orlando’s improvement, continues to set high expectations for both himself and the team as he eyes future MVP honors and championship success.

During Monday’s media day, Paolo Banchero reflected on the Magic’s recent accomplishments, particularly the Southeast Division banner.

“I think just looking at it, it’ll be the start of something even greater,” Banchero said. “It’s good to be able to put stuff like that up on the walls. Hopefully we can put a couple more banners up.”

Paolo Banchero's leadership solidifies Magic as rising Eastern Conference contenders

Banchero’s impact on the Magic has been undeniable. The 6-foot-10 forward played a pivotal role in their turnaround, leading the team in points and assits throughout the season. His consistent performances have elevated the Magic’s status, placing them in the conversation as a future contender in the Eastern Conference.

With Banchero setting the tone, Orlando now aims to build on its momentum. The Magic’s core, which includes Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs — who is playing for a contract extension after earning NBA All-Defensive Second Team honors last season — and newly acquired veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, provides the team with a solid foundation moving forward. Suggs’ defensive presence and Caldwell-Pope’s experience will be crucial as the Magic look to take the next step.

Looking ahead, Banchero is focused on taking the Orlando Magic even further. While the Southeast Division title was a significant achievement, he remains committed to pushing the team to greater heights. His sights are set on deeper playoff runs and, eventually, adding a championship banner to the KIA Center’s rafters.

As Orlando continues to grow, Paolo Banchero’s leadership and determination will be crucial in shaping the team’s future. The Magic, bolstered by their young star, are poised to be a team to watch in the coming seasons.