Paolo Banchero delivered a standout performance in the Orlando Magic's season-opening 116-97 victory over the Miami Heat, marking their first win in Miami since the 2018-19 season. The Magic spoiled the Heat's special night, which featured a ceremony naming the court after team president Pat Riley.

Banchero, now in his third season, led the charge for Orlando, finishing with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists. He shot an impressive 50% from the field, including 50% from beyond the arc. His plus-minus rating of +42 further underscored his dominance in the game.

By halftime, Banchero had already amassed 18 points, eight rebounds, and a steal, setting the tone for the Magic’s commanding win. His performance placed him in elite company within the franchise’s history, as he joined Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady as the only Magic players to record 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in a season opener.

Additionally, Banchero’s 33 points ranked third in the franchise's history for an opening night game. Only Nick Anderson’s 42 points in 1992 and Shaquille O’Neal’s 42 in 1993 rank higher.

Paolo Banchero joins Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady in Magic record books after win against Heat

Banchero, who was named Rookie of the Year in his first season and earned an All-Star nod in his second, now looks poised to reach even greater heights in his third year. His performance suggests he's on the verge of an All-NBA selection, showcasing his evolution into one of the league’s brightest stars and a driving force behind Orlando's resurgence.

The victory is significant for the Magic, who hadn’t won in Miami since a similar occasion when the Heat honored Chris Bosh during the 2018-19 season. Orlando’s win showcased their growth as a team, as they look to build on their playoff appearance last year.

The Orlando Magic will now shift focus to their home opener, where they will face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night at the KIA Center. With momentum on their side, Orlando looks to carry this early success into the remainder of the season.