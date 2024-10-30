Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner might be set to return for Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls after being limited by an illness in Monday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers. According to Orlando Sentinel’s Jason Beede, head coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed Wagner’s recovery, saying, “He had a lot of jokes this morning, so he’s definitely feeling better.” Wagner was officially listed off the Magic’s injury report Tuesday, signaling his readiness to join the team as they embark on a five-game road trip.

Wagner’s illness cut his play short in the Magic’s recent 119-115 victory over the Pacers, limiting him to 11 minutes in the first half. Despite his brief appearance, he contributed seven points, one rebound, and one assist, while teammate Paolo Banchero took charge with a standout 50-point performance. For the season, Wagner is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He has also displayed significant improvements in shooting efficiency, particularly beyond the arc, where he is hitting 44% of his three-point attempts, a leap from last season’s career-low 28.1%. His field goal percentage has also risen, now at 53.6%.

Additionally, the Magic are monitoring forward Jonathan Isaac, who has missed three consecutive games following a hip contusion sustained in the team’s season-opening victory over the Miami Heat. Mosley indicated that Isaac is progressing, saying he is “doing well.” However, his status remains uncertain, with a game-time decision expected prior to Wednesday’s tip-off.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley provides injury updates for Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac

Isaac’s impact on the defensive end was notable in his limited 11 minutes against the Heat, where he tallied three points, three rebounds, one steal, and two blocks. His injury has kept him sidelined since, and his potential return would bolster the Magic’s defensive efforts as they face the Bulls.

Mosley also provided an update on center Goga Bitadze, who is recovering from a left foot tendon strain. Bitadze, who averaged 15.4 minutes per game across 62 appearances last season, has been limited this season, with just 5.7 minutes per game in his three outings. Mosley stated that Bitadze “probably won’t be able to go tonight,” keeping the rotation light in the frontcourt for the time being.

As the Orlando Magic head into their matchup against the Chicago Bulls, the availability of key players like Wagner and Isaac remains a focal point for Mosley and the team’s medical staff. The Bulls game will serve as the start of a critical road stretch, where Orlando will look to continue their early-season momentum, strengthened by Wagner’s return and potentially boosted by Isaac’s defensive presence.