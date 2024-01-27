Paolo Banchero had a message for his team after the Orlando Magic narrowly lost to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

The Orlando Magic have gone just 7-15 over the course of their past 22 games, per Jason Beede of Sentinel Sports and the Orlando Sentinel. Orlando is looking to get back on track following a strong start to the 2023-24 season. Magic star Paolo Banchero issued a message to the team amid the slump, via Beede.

“We've just got to come together as much as we can, pick up the communication, pick up the intensity, and get back to being together as a group,” Banchero said. “It's just that point in the season where it starts feeling like a grind for a lot of guys, including myself. We've just got to fight through it, push through it, come together as a group and be there for each other… Have each other's backs.

“We did today which is why we came back but we just kind of waited too long. That hurt us but we'll be alright. We've just got to, as I said, stick together and raise the level of intensity.”

Banchero's comments came after a difficult 107-106 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday. He scored 27 points, recorded five rebounds, and dished out five assists in the loss.

