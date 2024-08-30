Orlando Magic big man Paolo Banchero's path to superstardom is looking even brighter this NBA offseason. The 21-year-old power forward took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday to ‘unveil' his new logo as a member of Jordan Brand.

Banchero and fellow JB NBA stars Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are currently on an international tour in genuine efforts for ‘basketball expansion' and ‘international growth.‘ Their stops include Jordan World of Flight Beijing Sanlitun, the Next Stop Dongdan streetball tournament finals, youth basketball camps and iconic landmarks including the Great Wall of China.

As the Magic continue to build on their young dynasty, Banchero has become the key cornerstone of the future. He's coming off his second consecutive 20-PPG season, with a 2022-23 Rookie of the Year honor and 2023-24 All-Star selection already under his belt. He turns 22 in November and presents arguably the highest ceiling of any of the aforementioned NBA athletes. He has been relatively low-key to this point in regards to Jordan, and throwing himself into the public eye as a member of the JB family. In April, he debuted Air Jordan 39's prior to Game 1 of his first NBA Playoffs in April.

“It’s an honor to represent the Jordan family in wearing the Air Jordan 39s for our first playoff series of my career,” said Banchero. “MJ’s legacy is rooted in historic playoff performances, and to have the opportunity to honor that in unveiling the 39’s is truly special for me.”

Paolo Banchero is reshaping Jordan brand, as well as the Magic

The brand will expectedly market Banchero much more frequently, as his popularity continues to soar. And this is the true origin of his “P5” logo, and a brief flash of how great it will soon become, and be seen across the basketball landscape.

In 2024, the Magic made their first playoff appearance in four seasons. Banchero has led Orlando's “young core” and displayed exceptional poise and leadership qualities that have grown less common from a two-year pro.

Following a 47-35 season, and a Round 1 exit as a fifth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Magic have quickly become one of the league's most exciting franchises to watch. Banchero is just getting started, and the former No. 1 overall pick will have them legitimately competing for an NBA Finals in the 2024-25 season. There hasn't been any indication to think otherwise.

It'll be interesting to see how the Jumpman lineup of Tatum, Williamson, and Doncic is viewed after Banchero plays his third year.