MIAMI, FL – Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is following in the footsteps of former franchise greats Shaq and Dwight Howard by going to the NBA Finals early in his career. Well, maybe not to play, but definitely to do something fun.

The NBA decided to do something fun heading into the 2023 Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. With at least four games in the series, the league invited the top rookies from the 2022 class to participate in NBA Finals Media Day as well as take in the game a day later.

Among the participants in the events were Indiana Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin, Utah Jazz rookie Walker Kessler, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Jalen Williams, and the Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero.

The four players took time to take part in all parts of NBA Finals Media Day, including the press conference room questions, the on-court sessions, and even some friendly one-on-one.

Paolo Banchero also spoke with me, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, about joining the championship round as an NBA Finals Correspondent, being a part of the atmosphere, his rookie season, and more.

Tomer Azarly: Paolo Banchero is here at the NBA Finals. What’s the vibe like in the short time you've been here?

Paolo Banchero: I mean the energy is crazy. This is my first time ever being in the Finals or at the Finals and you can just tell how much the energy is different here. The fans are way louder, it’s a way bigger production. All these cameras and media, it’s definitely a place you want to be.

TA: How did this whole thing start in the first place? Who invited you?

PB: The NBA reached out and I didn’t want to pass up the opportunity. Like I said, I’ve never been to an NBA Finals, so when I heard I was gonna have the chance to come to a game and do all this, I definitely wanted to do it.

TA: Been on both sides where you ask questions and you have questions asked to you. Which one do you like better, what's your take on that?

PB: I like asking the questions. I like asking the questions. I can definitely see myself being the guy who interviews guys down the road, but it’s my first experience doing it and I’ve enjoyed it.

TA: You're coming off the Rookie of the Year award. Now that you've had some time to reflect on the whirlwind of a season with the Magic, how do you think it all went?

PB: Yeah, I think it was a great year. Obviously, there’s a lot of stuff that I learned and that I can get better at but to be in my first year in this league, this is the hardest league in the world and I think I held my own and earned some respect. But there’s a lot more I want to do.

TA: What’s the next step in the growth of Paolo Banchero's career with the Magic?

PB: Just becoming a better all-around player. Growing every part of my game and adding, becoming an even better leader. Trying to help us get back to winning ways, get to the playoffs, and eventually get here.

TA: What are your quick thoughts on these NBA Finals between the Nuggets and Heat.

PB: It’s a great series. I think it’s gonna be back and forth the whole way. I’ve been saying Nuggets in 7, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Heat won as well. *This interview was conducted before Game 4, when it was a 2-1 series.

TA: You’re a Magic player so I gotta ask you: Prime Dwight Howard or Prime Shaquille O'Neal from their Orlando days?

PB: Oh I mean… Orlando days? That’s a little harder because Dwight Howard was pretty freaking good. Um. They both got to a Finals. I have to give the slight edge to Shaq because he has a lot of the records also Dwight does have some records as well. But I think Shaq came out dominating quicker as a rookie, so I give it to Shaq.

The 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will resume on Monday night at 8:30PM EST on ABC. Denver, up 3-1, will have a chance to win the NBA Championship on their home floor.