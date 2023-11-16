Paolo Banchero showed up big at the end of the Magic's late-game battle against Zach Lavine and the Bulls.

The Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls in a nail-biting Eastern Conference matchup. The Bulls found themselves down by 20 points earlier in the game, but Zach LaVine helped them tie the game with a few seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. It was futile though, as Paolo Banchero closed with authority.

Paolo Banchero helps Orlando close a win in Chicago

Lavine hit a huge three-pointer with 12 seconds remaining that gave the Magic final possession of the ball. Orlando ran an isolation play for Banchero who posted up Alex Caruso and hit a tough turnaround shot for the 96-94 win:

PAOLO BANCHERO FOR THE WIN 🚨pic.twitter.com/QYj9FbMN8X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

Banchero's stone-cold shot sealed the win for the Magic. Chicago inbounded the ball for a last-second shot attempt, but Patrick Williams' release was too slow for the clock.

The Magic broke above .500 with the victory after coming off an In-Season Tournament loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Of course, Paolo Banchero led the team after nearly notching a double-double. The second-year forward scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished three assists.

Goga Bitadze impressed in the absence of the injured Wendell Carter Jr. Bitadze had a double-double of his own with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Jonathan Isaac only played 17 minutes, but he was one of the most effective players on the floor.

Isaac scored four points to go with seven rebounds. In addition, the 26-year-old was a hound on defense with his two steals and two blocks. The former Defensive Player of the Year candidate should look to see his role increase throughout the season.

Orlando's next task will be taking on a tough Indiana Pacers team, who sits in third place in the Eastern Conference.