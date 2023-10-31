Following the Orlando Magic's narrow 106-103 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, teammates Gary Harris and Markelle Fultz addressed Paolo Banchero's early-season challenges.

Banchero, who has been a focal point for the Magic's offense, has struggled in the early part of the season. Through the first three games, Banchero averaged 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds, shooting at a rate of 37.5% from the field and an even more concerning 16.7% from beyond the arc.

However, it hasn't been all gloomy for the young star. Paolo Banchero showcased growth in other areas of his game, registering an average of 4.7 assists and 1 steal per game — both statistics showing improvement from his previous season’s average of 3.7 assists and 0.8 steals.

Notably, Banchero's shot attempts have decreased. He took an average of 15.6 shots per game last season, compared to 10.7 shots this season. While this drop might reflect a shift in the team's strategy, it is clear that the Magic need Paolo Banchero to ramp up his offensive production.

The Magic have earned their reputation as one of the league's top defensive teams this season, holding opponents to a league-best 96.3 points. However, challenges arise on the offensive side, where they average 107 points, placing them in the lower half of the league.

Magic players have Paolo Banchero's back

Fultz, aiming to motivate Paolo Banchero, emphasized his broader impact on games, via NBA.com.

“Just keep playing, and I think he impacts the game in many more ways than just shooting the basketball,” Fultz said. “When a shot is not falling, it's about having ‘the next shot is good' mentality. Keep shooting, but also keep affecting the game in other ways.”

Gary Harris echoed a similar sentiment, pointing out Banchero's selflessness on the court.

“Just continue to stay aggressive, continue to be selfless,” Harris advised. “He's making the right play every time. Trust the shot and keep putting pressure on the defense. He’s going to be just fine.”

The Magic will soon face another test against the Los Angeles Clippers, a team that recently added James Harden to its roster. Although it's unclear if Harden will make his appearance on the sideline, Paolo Banchero and the Magic will undoubtedly be eager to make a statement on the court.