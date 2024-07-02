The Orlando Magic enter the NBA free agency period fresh off an impressive 2023-24 run. Orlando made the playoffs as a sixth seed and pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round. An important part of the Magic's success is owed to backup center Moe Wagner. Orlando made a big contract move on Wagner to keep him on the team.

Wanger is returning to the Magic on a two-year, $22 million deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The move helps Orlando retain stout frontcourt depth amid their plans to further climb the conference standings.

Moe Wagner started his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers when the team selected him with the 25th pick in the 2018 Draft. He spent one year with the Lakers before joining the Washington Wizards in 2019 and the Boston Celtics in 2021. Later that season, Wagner signed a contract with the Magic, and the rest has been history.

In his first 11 games with Orlando, Wagner averaged a career-high 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game. His production took a slight hit during the 2021-22 season, but he slowly improved his marks from that point on. Through 57 games in 2022-23, Wagner averaged 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. His next ascent came at the perfect time.

Wagner played a career-high 80 games during the Magic 47-35 season in 2023-24. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds. Wagner was a reliable big man for Orlando throughout the regular season and played 15 minutes per game in the playoffs. At just 27 years old, Wagner has plenty more production in front of him. The Michigan Wolverine is not the only one making an impact for the Magic.

Magic look to keep building after Moe Wagner contract

Moe Wagner's brother Franz is also a coveted piece of the Magic roster. Wagner had a career year in 2023-24. The third-year forward averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. His three-point shooting took a notable hit, going from 36.1 to 28. 1 percent. However, his poor deep-range showing can be avenged during the 2024-25 season.

Speaking of vengeance, Orlando expects rising third-year forward Paolo Banchero to return ready for more improvement. Banchero averaged a career-best 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 2023-24. His breakout season for the Magic earned him high praise from former Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George.

“I think who's shown that they're ready for that next jump [and] I think was a star [was] for sure Paolo,” George previously said on Podcast P, per Alex Kennedy. “He was a grown man. You've got to put shooters around him because his game is such a transition-[based game] and he's a force. He's great in transition, great in isolations, great at sizing dudes up and using his strength to get by and blow by.”

George followed the Banchero compliment up with a flattering statement for the Magic as a whole.

“Orlando surprised me. They're another young team [with] not a lot of expectations. When the young guys separate themselves and they look promising to lead an organization, that's one of the best things you can find. It's the most beautiful about his game,” George added.

Orlando wants to keep building momentum as the 2024 NBA free agency period continues.