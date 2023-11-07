Key takeaways after Paolo Banchero and Magic started strong but fell to Kyrie Irving and the Mavs 117-102 after a second-half comeback.

The Orlando Magic, fresh off a dominant win against the Los Angeles Lakers, aimed to build momentum against the Dallas Mavericks but instead stumbled to a disappointing 117-102 loss Monday night. The Mavs showcased why they are considered among the league's elite offensive teams, averaging 120.7 points per game. Here are three key takeaways from the Magic's performance.

Dominant first half

In the game's early stages, the Magic showcased an impressive offensive display, connecting on 59.1% of their shots from the field and a remarkable 63.6% from three-point range, earning them a substantial 15-point lead. The Mavs managed to keep the game competitive with solid shooting of their own, hitting 50% from the field and 36.8% from deep.

Dallas attempted to close the gap, but Orlando held firm, taking a 66-53 lead into the break. The Magic effectively reined in Kyrie Irving, holding him to just 1-7 from the field. On the other hand, Luka Dončić strived to keep the Mavs in contention. For the Magic, Paolo Banchero led the scoring with 16 points, while Mo Wagner contributed a valuable 10 points coming off the bench.

Disappointing second half

Emerging from the break, the Magic's lead quickly diminished. Dallas initiated a swift 8-0 run, reducing Orlando's advantage to just five points. The Magic briefly countered, extending their lead to 74-63, but the Mavs then orchestrated a pivotal 14-7 run, reclaiming the lead for the first time since the game's initial minutes. Orlando's offense, previously vibrant, faltered, sinking to 34.1% shooting from the field, while their three-point shooting dropped to a dismal 6.2% on 16 attempts.

For the Mavericks, Irving ignited with 18 points in the second half, contrasting Banchero's diminished output, as he managed only 6 points on 2-8 shooting. Cole Anthony and Mo Wagner provided some offensive support for the Magic, scoring 13 and 9 points, respectively. Despite their efforts, Dallas's relentless offense, highlighted by a closing 9-0 run, finalized the victory over Orlando.

Learning to maintain a lead

The loss underscored a critical lesson in maintaining momentum, a point Coach Jamahl Mosley emphasized in his postgame reflections. “We’re going to learn a ton from this: like how do you play with a lead, what do you do in those situations, you have to keep your foot on the gas the same way. You’ve got to keep defending whether you’re making or missing shots and I think that’s a big lesson in this, that we’ve got to hang our hat on the defensive end of the floor,” Mosley stated.

Coach Jamahl Mosley on utilizing the bench despite injuries: pic.twitter.com/wkdNUJKqDD — Julian Ojeda (@jowepafm) November 7, 2023

He also touched on the impact of absentees on the rotation, mentioning Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, and Jonathan Isaac, and the need for bench players to step up. “I mean, it’s kind of hard to go further down the line when you have four guys out. But by committee, we’ll figure out a way to get guys in that can impact the game and I think that’s what this group has shown and will continue to show,” Mosley added, underscoring his belief in his team's depth and resilience.

The Magic are tasked with channeling this difficult experience into growth as they prepare to face the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City on Thursday, Nov. 9. That will beM their first Eastern Conference opponent this season. With the Hawks standing at a solid 4-3, the Magic will have to quickly assimilate the hard-learned lessons from their loss to regain competitive footing.