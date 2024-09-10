With the start of the 2024-25 NBA season rapidly approaching, the Orlando Magic will be a team that NBA fans and media alike will be keeping an eye on. They were one of the surprise teams of last year, ending their playoff drought and finishing with a top-five seed in the Eastern Conference. Ahead of the start of the season, we’ll be making our Magic bold predictions.

The Magic had a successful offseason, inking one of their franchise stars in Franz Wagner to a contract extension. They also managed to grab one of the top free agents on the market in 3&D wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Magic also have a bevy of young players with untapped potential. Not to mention franchise star Paolo Banchero who is primed to take another leap in his development. One of the key questions for the Magic is if they can build on last season’s success and continue their trajectory as an up and coming contender in the East. Nevertheless, let’s move on to our Magic bold predictions.

Magic will have one of the NBA’s best benches this season

Looking at the Magic roster, they have a couple of young, intriguing players in Jett Howard and Anthony Black. Neither one factor prominently into the Magic’s rotation last season, but both are oozing with talent and could be the reason the Magic take another leap.

Howard appeared in only 18 games as a rookie, but he’s coming off an impressive NBA Summer League performance. He put up 19 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and 47.6 percent shooting from the three-point line. For a team that struggled at times to consistently knock down three-point shots, Howard can help address those concerns. He can also function as an off the dribble creator.

Black saw more game action than Howard did, and was able to show flashes even starting 33 games. His efficiency last season was solid at 46.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three-point range. He is already a strong defensive player as well as a ball-handler and playmaker.

Both players are obviously going to have to prove they’re worthy of rotation minutes ahead of some of their more veteran teammates. But they can exponentially raise the Magic’s ceiling. Look for them to have a strong camp and preseason and to carry that over into the regular season.

Jonathan Isaac will be in the DPOY conversation



The NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award, and the subsequent All-Defensive First Team, seem reserved for big men. Even Alex Caruso had a chuckle regarding the positions of players on the first and second teams.

But if any guard/wing is going to challenge for the league’s top defensive award, it’s going to be Jonathan Isaac. Isaac’s NBA career with the Magic has been injury plagued, but he appeared in 58 games last season. That’s the second most of his career and the most since the 2018-2019 season when he played in 75 games.

Isaac led the NBA in defensive rating last season as per Nathaniel Marrero of Sports Illustrated. The Magic were second in the league in defensive rating with Isaac on the court. Simply put, the Magic are an elite defense when anchored by Isaac. His length and mobility allow him to guard multiple positions. And the team just locked him up long-term with a five-year contract extension.

Isaac is going to get his chance to shine this upcoming year, provided he stays healthy that is. If the Magic finish with a top seed in the East, look for voters to give him serious looks for the DPOY Award.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s impact powers Magic to top 4 seed



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was one of the top free agents available this offseason and his loss is going to be an impactful one for the Denver Nuggets. But the Magic stand to gain in a big way from his addition.

His impact on the 2020 Lakers and 2023 Nuggets during their title runs cannot be overstated. He is the epitome of a star in his role. The Magic already had a top defensive team, his prowess on the perimeter will only add to that. And his career 36.9 percent shooting from three-point range will open the floor for Banchero and Wagner to attack the basket.

Caldwell-Pope will be slotted in as the Magic’s starting shooting guard alongside Jalen Suggs. That pairing alone has the potential to be the best defensive backcourt in the NBA. But the overall impact that Caldwell-Pope will have will be in the standings. The above Magic bold predictions, along with this one, will see the Magic rise and have home court advantage in at least the first round of the NBA Playoffs.