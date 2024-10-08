Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze recently opened up about his decision to return to the team, expressing deep gratitude toward the franchise after a difficult stint with the Indiana Pacers. The 25-year-old big man re-signed with the Magic this past summer on a three-year, $25 million contract, solidifying his place on a team where he feels valued.

Originally selected by the Pacers as the 18th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Bitadze faced a rocky start to his NBA career. Splitting minutes between the NBA and the G League during his time in Indiana, the Georgian center struggled to find consistent playing time. Early last year, the Pacers waived him, ending his four-year stint with the organization. Just days later, the Orlando Magic signed Bitadze, a move he now credits as a turning point in his career.

Since joining the Magic, Bitadze has found a steady role and has been given more opportunities to showcase his skills. Last season, he played in 62 games, starting in 33 of them. He averaged five points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while shooting a career-high 60.3% from the field. His performance played a key part in the Magic’s impressive nine-game winning streak, tying the franchise record for most consecutive wins.

Reflecting on his time with the Pacers and his journey with the Magic, Bitadze didn't shy away from acknowledging the contrast between the two experiences.

“I still feel like I’m indebted with this team [with] how much they have done for me and my family,” Bitadze said. “Obviously, money is good and it helps in life but when you’re not happy somewhere, where you feel like nobody wants you to be there, it changes your whole life.”

Goga Bitadze reflects on emotional toll of Pacers stint and finds a home with Magic

His comments highlight the difficult time he endured with the Pacers, often struggling to secure meaningful minutes. While he wasn't angry about how things ended in Indiana, he acknowledged the emotional toll it took on him.

“Not that I was ok with it but I wasn’t mad either because I tried so hard for 3.5 years and then I got waived,” Bitadze said. “Now, I sign a three-year deal with the Orlando Magic. Sometimes I was questioning, ‘How is it going to happen?’ and I made this happen.”

Bitadze emphasized that his connection with the Magic goes beyond basketball. For him, it’s about being in an environment where he feels valued and supported. He admitted that he could have potentially earned more money elsewhere but chose to remain in Orlando because it feels like home.

“You [can] get paid a little bit more somewhere else, but this is like home,” Bitadze said. “How much this team has done for me, I feel like I still got to give it back so I’m just super excited to be back.”

Magic center embraces versatile role as team builds toward deeper playoff push

Entering his second full season with the Magic, Goga Bitadze is ready to play a significant role, whether starting or coming off the bench. He understands the importance of staying flexible and contributing however the team needs.

“I’ve proven that I can start the games, I can come off the bench and everybody knows that. It’s a matter of when we’re going to need my game. Whatever the team needs [from] me, this is not about just playing.”

Bitadze also expressed optimism about the direction of the team, stating that the Magic are building toward something meaningful, not just coasting through the season.

“We’re not trying to just go through the motions and go through the season,” Bitadze said. “We’re trying to build something here.”

The Orlando Magic enter the 2024-25 season counting on Bitadze’s return and commitment as key components in their pursuit of success in the Eastern Conference. His transition from a difficult stint with the Pacers to a valued role with the Magic highlights his resilience and determination to seize every opportunity.