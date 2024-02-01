The Orlando Magic visit the Minnesota Timberwolves as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Magic are 25-23 this season, and they have lost three of their last five games. Orlando has already played the Timberwolves this year, and that game was at the beginning of January. In that game, the Magic put up just 92 points. Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero combined for 38 points while Moritz Wagner had 21 off the bench. The Magic should be fully healthy heading into this game.

The Timberwolves are 34-14 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. In their win over the Magic, the Timberwolves scored 113 points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert combined for 49 points, 18 rebounds, and six assists. Minnesota shot over 50 percent from the field in the win. They also shot 40 percent from three-point range. The Timberwolves will also be at full strength heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Timberwolves Odds

Orlando Magic: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +250

Minnesota Timberwolves: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 213 (-110)

Under: 213 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports North

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Magic are a pretty good defensive team. They allow 110.9 points per game on the season, and that is the fifth-lowest in the NBA. The Timberwolves are not a team that scores a lot of points, as well. Orlando should be able to keep the Timberwolves at bay in this game. When Orlando allows less than 110 points in a game, they are 15-4. It would not be surprising to see the Magic keep the Timberwolves under 110 in this game. If they can do that, they will cover the spread on the road.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Timberwolves are the best defensive team in the NBA. They allowed 92 points to the Magic in the first game they played, which is not a shock. On the season, The Timberwolves have allowed less than 100 points 14 times. They are 13-1 in those games. Holding a team under 100 points is not easy, but the Timberwolves make it look that way at times. If the Timberwolves can keep the Magic to a lower score, they will cover this spread and win the game at home.

To make matters better, the Magic score the sixth-fewest points per game in the NBA. Orlando has scored less than 110 points 23 times this season. In those games, Orlando is just 7-16. The Timberwolves will exploit all of Orlando's weaknesses. As long as Minnesota keeps playing solid defense, they will win this game.

Final Magic-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Both teams are good. The Timberwolves are a little better than the Magic, but Orlando has the capability to play a great game against any team. This game should not be a high-scoring affair. I will be taking the under, no matter the number – and it will be low. I will also take the Timberwolves to win this game straight up. When games are low-scoring, it is easy for them to remain close. The Timberwolves moneyline will be my play.

Final Magic-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves ML (-350), Under 213 (-110)