ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. It will be an Eastern Conference showdown at Wells Fargo Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Magic-76ers prediction and pick.

This will be the second of a two-game series between the Magic and 76ers in Philadelphia. The Magic leads the head-to-head series 82-52. But the 76ers are 7–3 in the past 10 games against the Magic and a remarkable 13-3 over a 16-game stretch. They are also 3-2 over the past five games against the Magic at the Wells Fargo Center.

Here are the Magic-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-76ers Odds

Orlando Magic: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -168

Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 210 (-110)

Under: 210 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. 76ers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia and FDSF

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic are grinding out victories, and the latest was no different, as Franz Wagner outdueled Tyrese Maxey to help the Magic prevail. Ultimately, it was the tale of two teams heading in opposite directions. While one team has overcome the loss of their best player, the other has floundered.

For the Magic, they pulled out to a large lead, being up 34-22 after the first quarter. Despite a bad second quarter, which saw the 76ers rally to tie it at halftime, it did not deter the Magic. They had a strong fourth quarter and a good final minute to pull away. Again, Wagner took the reigns, scoring 35 points while also hitting all 10 free-throw attempts. Despite not having Paolo Banchero again, the Magic persevered because someone stepped up. Wagner raised his profile, averaging 24.2 points per game and shooting 46.7 percent from the floor.

The best part about this victory was that it was another way the Magic proved they could win despite a struggling offense. Overall, they shot just 48.8 percent from the floor, including only 27.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Magic also did better at the charity stripe, hitting 76.2 percent of their free-throw attempts, while the Sixers hit just 57.9 percent. Winning the board battle helped and prevented the Sixers from getting too many second chances. Additionally, blocking 10 shots helped, especially two from Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac off the bench.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can continue to control the pace and convert on their chances on offense when given a chance. Then, the defense must continue to play tough defense.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers suffered another loss on Wednesday, and their frustration built up as Maxey got no call when he attempted to tie the game late with a three-point shot.

Not having Joel Embiid has affected the 76ers in the worst way, as they have been unable to play well without him. Therefore, they have had to make some changes. One shining example showed up on Wednesday when Jared McCain scored 24 points while going 10 for 17 in his first chance in the starting lineup. However, Maxey struggled, scoring 16 points and shooting 7 for 19 from the floor. Kelly Oubre Jr. is still efficient and had 15 points while going 5 for 10 from the field. Likewise, Guerschon Yabusele also thrived, scoring 15 points while shooting 6 for 8 from the floor. Paul George did not play on Wednesday, so his return to the lineup could help.

The 76ers' biggest problem on Wednesday was their horrible play off the bench. They managed just 21 points while combining to shoot 7 for 19 from the floor. Unfortunately, the Orlando bench dominated them and changed the game's momentum when the Sixers' starters were out. That will have to change unless the Sixers can find a way to play better in their second unit. Converting their chances at the charity stripe is also essential for the Sixers to have a chance to win this game.

The 76ers will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot well from the field while also converting their opportunities at the charity stripe. Then, Maxey must play better and win the battle with Wagner.

Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 14-10 against the spread, while the 76ers are 7-13 against the odds. Moreover, the Magic are 6-9 against the spread on the road, while the 76ers are 2-8 against the odds at home. The Magic are 3-4 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the 76ers are 1-6 against the odds when facing the East.

The Magic came close to losing on Wednesday. While both teams are shorthanded, it still seems like an even playing field. Add George into the mix, and I can see the 76ers covering the spread in the rematch.

Final Magic-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers: +3.5 (-108)