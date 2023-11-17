The Bulls and Magic face off again! Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Bulls prediction and pick.

We're back for another prediction and pick as we see group stage action from the NBA's In-Season Tournament. These rivals in the East will meet again as the Orlando Magic (6-5) take on the Chicago Bulls (4-8) in an important tilt for both teams. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic have exceeded expectations to start the season and they've seen a number of their young stars step up late in games. They're 2-3 in their last five, but the Magic come into this rematch fresh off a 96-94 win over the Bulls. Paolo Banchero was the hero in their last outing and he'll look to lead them to another win here tonight.

The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and it's clear the team is becoming frustrated with their early-season troubles. They're just 2-6 over their last eight games with wins over Detroit and Utah. They've lost back-to-back contests heading into this game and they'll have revenge on their minds from a few nights ago.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA In-Season Tournament Odds: Magic-Bulls Odds

Orlando Magic: +3 (-112)

Chicago Bulls: -3 (-108)

Over: 215 (-108)

Under: 215 (-112)

How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Chicago, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Orlando Magic got the job done against the Bulls and it was great to see Paolo Banchero call for the last shot with the game on the line. He's emerging as their go-to superstar and his game is tailored perfectly to those kind of clutch moments. Look for him to have another big game against this Bulls team as his confidence should be sky-high after last game. They'll be without Markelle Fultz or Wendell Carter Jr., but the Magic can look towards players like Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner to pick up the load. Jalen Suggs will also be ‘questionable' to play, so expect Gary Harris to get some extended run here against the Bulls.

For the Magic to cover this spread, they'll have to once again focus on defense and containing Zach LaVine in this one. The Bulls are bound to pick up their scoring at some point and as the home team, they can certainly mount a comeback if the Magic aren't careful with the lead. Expect Wagner to get inside and get himself to the free throw line. If they can add Jonathan Isaac to the mix, they should have a solid mismatch down low against the Bulls.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

The Bulls struggled to get anything sustainable going on offense and had to play from behind during the second half after posting just 12 points in the second quarter. While their defense played well, it was more of a testament to the cold shooting night from both Orlando and Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is still questionable to return to the lineup due to personal reasons and it's clear this Bulls team is lacking an identity on offense. Look for Zach LaVine to once again have to pick up the scoring load as he hopes for contributions from his wings.

Nikola Vucevic will have to force himself to the free throw line to give the Bulls a chance here. They've been bullied on the defensive end by the Magic so far this season, so Vucevic will have to step up as a catalyst on both ends of the floor. He went 0-4 from three during their last game, but expect him to continue shooting the ball as he typically heats up against his former team. Patrick Williams has also been quiet offensively, so they're still waiting for him to make an impact scoring the basketball.

Final Magic-Bulls Prediction & Pick

Both teams have been dealing with injuries thus far, but the Orlando Magic have done a better job at piecing together wins and finding a way to keep games down to the final possession. Expect Cole Anthony and Gary Harris to step up for them in a big way if they can find their shooting stroke early on in this one.

The Bulls can't seem to find their footing and it's surprising that they're favored in this matchup without DeMar DeRozan. Perhaps we see Zach LaVine take the driver's seat and explode for a huge night. Still, we'll side with the Magic as road underdogs as they seem to have the Bulls' number so far this year.

Final Magic-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +3 (-112)