The Orlando Magic hit the road to take on the New York Knicks Tuesday night in the NBA Cup. This game will continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Knicks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic have won six games in a row, and that is without their best player. Paolo Banchero has been out, which would be a big hit for the Magic. However, the Magic are 12-5 in their 17 games without Banchero this season. They have found a way to win games, and they are playing extremely well lately despite not having the former top pick. If the Magic can continue playing as they have been, they will be able to cover the spread.

During their win streak, the Magic have gotten big games from Franz Wagner. Wagner is averaging 26.3 points per game, 8.0 assists, and 6.0 rebounds per game. He has been playing a lot of minutes in those games, and the Magic need him to have another big outing on Tuesday. When he scores at least 25 points in a game this season, the Magic are 9-1. That puts them at .500 when he scores less than that. If Wagner gets hot from the field, expect the Magic to extend their win streak.

On the season, Orlando has allowed the fewest points per game in the NBA. They have allowed just 102.3 points per game, and teams have the seventh-lowest field goal percentage. Along with that, the Magic hold teams to just 11.8 threes per game, which is the lowest in the NBA, as well. Orlando slows down the pace significantly, and they create a lot of turnovers. If the Magic can continue their good defensive play, they will be able to win this game.

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

New York has won their last two games, and three of their last four. They are also coming off a 33-point blowout victory against the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night. New York has scored the seventh-most points in the NBA this season, so the Knicks being able to score is not a surprise. Their ability to win multiple games in a row is not a surprise. If the Knicks can continue to play well on offense, and in general, they will be able to win this game.

The Knicks should get some players back from injury in the near future, but they will still have to fare with who they have had lately. Karl-Anthony Towns is having an awesome season in his first year in New York. Towns is averaging 25.2 points per game while grabbing 13.0 rebounds. He has a double-double in all but two games this season. That includes nine straight. Towns is the key to winning for the Knicks, and if he can have a high-scoring double-double, the Knicks will win.

Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick

The Magic are on a winning streak, but I think that will come to an end against the Knicks. New York has better talent, and I think that will be shown in this one. I will take the Knicks to cover.

Final Magic-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Knicks -5 (-108)