ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic are on the second night of a back-to-back when they face the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The Lakers have been on a hot streak, elevating them to third place in the Western Conference. It's been the same story for the Magic, as they also sit third in the Eastern Conference. There hasn't been much success for the Magic against the Lakers, as the Lakers have won eight of their past ten meetings dating back to 2019. The Lakers had a seven-game winning streak until the Magic broke it early last season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Lakers prediction and pick.

Here are the Magic-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Lakers Odds

Orlando Magic: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +165

Los Angeles Lakers: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Lakers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV:

Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic went through a rough patch at the beginning of November when they lost four consecutive road games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Indiana Pacers. However, they were underdogs in each of those meetings. Orlando had a more manageable schedule over their last six, entering the game as favorites, winning all six, and covering the spread. The question for the Magic now is whether they can buck this trend and finally win a game as an underdog.

The Lakers have been red-hot offensively, but the Magic will be ready to have something to say about that in this matchup. The Magic rank first in the NBA in points allowed per game, averaging 102.2. When these teams meet, it'll be a test of an elite offense vs. an elite defense.

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

It's ironic how similarly the Lakers and Magic seasons have been going to this point. The Lakers started hot and cooled off at the beginning of November, but they are now back on a six-game winning streak. However, it hasn't been all positive for the Lakers, particularly those betting on Los Angeles. The Lakers failed to cover the spread in three of the past four games. The teams are similar in that they've had a more manageable schedule over these past six games. If you think the Lakers' talent will outlast the Magic, you should take Los Angeles, but it'd be understandable if you're scared off by their against-the-spread form.

The Lakers' most significant flaws are on the defensive end, but the Magic won't scare them offensively. Orlando is currently 28th in the league in points per game with 106.9, and they'll be on the second night of a back-to-back, which could further deplete their shooting legs.

Final Magic-Lakers Prediction & Pick

It's a simple formula for betting the Lakers in this matchup. Not much has separated these two teams over the last six games, as they've been taking advantage of inferior opponents to put together a long winning streak. The Magic looked better against the spread, but they must play the Clippers on Wednesday night, which could affect their most significant strengths.

The Magic succeed because of their excellent defense, which will take a hit on tired legs on the second night of a back-to-back. If Orlando doesn't slow a rested Los Angeles offense, it could be a long night for the top-rated defense in the league.

Final Magic-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -4.5 (-110)