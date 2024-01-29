Can the Orlando Magic even this series against the Mavericks?

We're back again to bring another NBA betting prediction and pick as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Orlando Magic (23-22)* will take on the Dallas Mavericks (25-21) as the two teams conclude their season series with Dallas leading 1-0. Check out our NBA odds series for our Magic-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic are currently second in the Southeast Division and they're the eight-seed in the Eastern standings. They've been able to find just two wins over the last nine games and they'll be hosting the Phoenix Suns on a back-to-back before hitting the road to Dallas. They're hungry for a win as they've been sliding during the month of January.

The Dallas Mavericks are currently second in the Southwest Division and also hold the eight-spot in the Western standings. They've gone just 1-4 over the last five games, with their lone win coming during Luka's 73-point game. Aside from that outburst, they've been rather quiet and are hoping to find some winning momentum at home here.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Mavericks Odds

Orlando Magic: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +148

Dallas Mavericks: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -176

Over: 229.5 (-110)

Under: 229.5 (-110)

How to Watch Magic vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Magic are coming into this game following a heartbreaking 106-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies and an even worse 99-126 beating to the Cavaliers the game prior. They have 26 turnovers through the two games and while they're usually good from three, their percentages have taken a dip. We're still waiting to see how they perform against the Phoenix Suns in their upcoming game, but they'll be testing themselves hitting the road on a back-to-back. Still, the Mavericks have had their own issues and with both teams down on their luck, this could be a good spot for the Magic to get back on track with a win.

The Orlando Magic will need to see Paolo Banchero take control of this game and have a dominant scoring performance in the paint. The Mavericks have lacked depth on the interior all season and big men have been reaping the rewards. Through the early part of the season, Banchero was seemingly unstoppable when posting defenders in the paint and we haven't seen him get back to that same aggressive style of play. Look for him to take the wheel for the Magic in this one as he waits for teammates like Joe Ingles and Franz Wagner to heat up from three.

Why The Mavericks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The NBA world is still buzzing after Luka's massive 73-point performance and the young star made history with the fourth-best scoring night in NBA history. Aside from that win against the Hawks, however, the Mavericks have lost four of their last five and haven't had many things go their way. Their last game was a 115-120 loss to the Kings that still saw Doncic as their leading scorer with 28 points, but they failed to mount anything significant otherwise. They've had trouble finding consistency from their center position since the Porzingis trade and it's clear the Mavericks need another piece in the paint.

Kyrie Irving continues to sit for the Mavericks and his absence has been felt by them all season. Without Irving on the floor, all the defensive pressure gets shifted to Luka Doncic and he's forced to rely on his teammates for scoring. Kyrie Irving relieves a ton of that pressure and finds his own offense with shooting and driving to the hoop. They'll be suffering in the meantime without him, so it'll be crucial for Dereck Lively to step up and have himself a dominant game in the paint.

Final Magic-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be hungry for a win following their recent losses and after good starts to the season, we've seen both squads cool-off a considerable amount. The key in this game will be the scoring in the paint and whichever team can find the easier looks inside will likely have the advantage here. Look for the Orlando Magic to work through Paolo Banchero as they try get back to their early-season game plan of pounding the ball inside.

While the Mavericks will have the best player out on the floor, we have to side with the Orlando Magic for our final prediction. They're the healthier team at the moment and will have much more depth to wear out Doncic and the Mavericks. Without Irving on the floor for Dallas, it's hard to back them and expect consistent results. Let's roll with the Magic to cover.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Magic-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic +4 (-108)