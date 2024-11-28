ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Friday and we take a look at a matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Nets prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets are set to clash in a pivotal NBA Cup matchup on Friday night. The Magic have been turning heads with their improved play this season. They'll look to leverage their size advantage and defensive intensity against the Brooklyn Nets on this Friday night matchup.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, will rely heavily on Dennis Schroder with the potential absence of Cam Johnson who suffered an injury in their win against Golden State on Monday. The Nets' success may hinge on their ability to push the pace and knock down perimeter shots, as they've struggled with consistency in half-court sets. This intriguing matchup could come down to which team controls the tempo and dominates the glass. Expect a closely contested battle with playoff-like intensity as both squads vie for crucial NBA Cup positioning.

Here are the Magic-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Orlando Magic: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -198

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs Nets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are set to face off against the Brooklyn Nets in a crucial NBA Cup matchup on Friday, and despite the absence of their star Paolo Banchero, the Magic are poised for victory. Banchero's injury has sidelined him for the last month, but Orlando has shown resilience and adaptability in his absence. Franz Wagner has stepped up admirably, showcasing his ability to lead the team's offense. In their recent win against the Hornets, Wagner scored a team-high 21 points with great efficiency inside the arc. His synergy with Moritz Wagner., who excelled in at center, created numerous scoring opportunities and exposed Charlotte's defensive weaknesses.

The Magic's bench unit has also been a key factor, with Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, and Anthony Black providing significant offensive contributions. This depth will be crucial against a Nets team that may be without their own scoring threat, Cam Thomas. Defensively, Orlando has maintained its intensity, which could prove problematic for a Brooklyn squad still searching for offensive consistency. The Nets' struggles in half-court sets may be exacerbated without Thomas, giving the Magic a clear advantage. While Banchero's absence is significant, it has forced Orlando to diversify their attack and grow as a team. This adaptability, combined with their recent success against Brooklyn, positions the Magic as favorites in this NBA Cup clash.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets are poised to secure a victory against the Orlando Magic in their upcoming NBA Cup matchup on Friday, even if they're without their scoring dynamo Cam Thomas. While Thomas has been an offensive force for the Nets, averaging 24.7 points per game on efficient 46/39/86 shooting splits, Brooklyn's depth and adaptability will be key in his potential absence. The Magic, already missing their cornerstone Paolo Banchero, will struggle to match the Nets' firepower. Brooklyn's balanced attack, led by Dennis Schroder and supported by a deep bench that outscored helped them get past the Golden State Warriors. Coach Jordi Fernandez has instilled a resilient mentality in this young Nets team, as evidenced by their ability to close out tight games.

Defensively, Brooklyn has shown improvement, holding the Warriors to just 28 points in the fourth quarter of their last outing. This defensive intensity will be crucial against a Magic team lacking their primary offensive initiator in Banchero. The Nets' three-point shooting prowess, was demonstrated by their 20 triples against the Warriors on Monday night. With the Magic's offensive limitations without Banchero, Brooklyn's sharpshooting and defensive tenacity should propel them to victory in this critical NBA Cup clash.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick

In a battle of shorthanded squads, the Brooklyn Nets will edge out the Orlando Magic in a razor-thin NBA Cup matchup. Dennis Schroder will be the X-factor, as he looks to take on the load without potentially Cam Thomas in the lineup. Franz Wagner will keep Orlando competitive with his 23.4 points per game, but the Nets' superior perimeter shooting and defensive versatility couple prove challenging. However, the game will be a back-and-forth affair, with multiple lead changes, but Wagner's late-game execution and Orlando's depth will seal the victory on the road while covering the spread and extending their unbeaten record in the NBA Cup.

Final Magic-Nets Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -4.5 (-110), Over 212.5 (-110)