ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic take on the Detroit Pistons for their first game of the New Year! It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Pistons Odds

Orlando Magic: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +104

Detroit Pistons: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 213 (-110)

Under: 213 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Orlando has to deal with a bunch of injuries. This means Orlando needs some of their role players to step up. Tristan da Silva and Cole Anthony are two players that come to mind. In the last seven games, da Silva has scored 14.3 points per game while Cole Anthony has to ability to get hot on any given night. These are two players to keep an eye on for this game, and two players the Magic desperately need to step up.

One thing the Magic do well always is slow down the temp, and keep teams to a low score. On the season, Orlando has allowed 103.5 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the NBA. Along with that, the Magic keep teams to the lowest field goals attempted per game, they force the third-most turnovers. If the Magic win this game, it is going to be because of their play on the defensive end of the floor.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pistons just wrapped up a four-game road trip out west, and they won three of those games. They were able to beat the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings with their one less coming at the Denver Nuggets. Still, the Pistons are playing good basketball right now. In those last four games, Detroit is scoring 121.3 points per game. When Detroit reaches just 115 points this season, they are 9-6. If the Pistons can continue to score as they have been, they will be able to cover the spread.

As mentioned, Orlando is dealing with injuries. Paolo Banchero is out, Franz Wagner is out, Moritz Wagner is out, and now Jalen Suggs has a sprained wrist. Those injuries are massive for the Magic, and they are going to struggle without them. Jalen Suggs was the last true scorer on the team. Every other player on the Magic averages less than 10 points per game. Do not expect the Orlando to be a good shooting team in this game. With that, the Pistons should be able to keep the Magic to a low score and win this game.

Cade Cunningham has turned into a true star player. Cunningham averages 24.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game. He gets the job done on both ends of the floor, and the Pistons are a much better team when he is playing well. In fact, when Cunningham scores at least 20 points, the Pistons have won 10 of their 12 games. With the Magic missing so many players, do not be surprised to see Cunningham have another big game.

Final Magic-Pistons Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game, but the Magic are too injured. I will take the Pistons to win this game on New Years day.

Final Magic-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Pistons ML (-122)