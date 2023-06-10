Man City and Inter Milan meet in the Champions League! Catch the Champions League odds series here, featuring our Man City-Inter Milan prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Manchester City is on the verge of capturing a trophy treble. They finished first in the Premier League and captured the FA Cup trophy over rivals Manchester United. The Sky Blues are back in the Champions League final after losing the UCL trophy in 2021 to Chelsea.

Internazionale is also set to capture its third trophy this season. They won the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana to rivals AC Milan and the Coppa Italia over Fiorentina. After finishing third in Serie A, Inter wants to capture their UCL trophy since 2010.

Here are the Man City-Inter Milan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Man City-Inter Milan Odds

Manchester City: -210

Inter Milan: +550

Draw: +340

Over 2.5 Goals: -122

Under 2.5 Goals: +100

How to Watch Man City vs. Inter Milan

TV: CBS, Univision, TUDN USA, ViX, Univision NOW, SiriusXM FC

Stream: Paramount+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, TUDN.com, TUDN App, VIX+,

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Man City Can Beat Inter Milan

The Premier League champions hope to close their staggering season with a Champions League win. Pep Guardiola's men could pull off the treble of winning the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. The latter is their main aim after taking down Arsenal in the Prem and rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup. Getting the treble would sound well as Man City for the Premier League three-peat, a feat not seen since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign as Manchester United manager.

Spanish manager Pep Guardiola seems to have a wonderful back end this season, losing only twice in the last 30 games. City's only two losses were 1-0 defeats to Brentford in May and Tottenham in February. The Sky Blues remain solid this year, notching just four defeats this 2023. City has an 11-4-4 away record in the Prem, which will hopefully translate into their travel to Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Erling Haaland is in the midst of a prolific, record-breaking season. In all competitions (Community Shield, Premier League, EFL Carabao Cup, FA Cup, Champions League), the young Norwegian has played 52 games and tallied 52 goals and nine assists. This includes a Premier League record of 36 goals and eight assists in 35 games, along with four hat-tricks. Haaland also got Premier League Player of the Season, Young Player of the Season, and FWA Footballer of the Year honors. In addition, Kevin De Bruyne also has 10 goals and 31 assists this campaign, including 16 in the Prem. City still has plenty of scorers, including Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez, Jack Grealish, and Riyad Mahrez who combined for 52 goals and 37 assists in all tourneys. Ederson also has 18 clean sheets, including six in the UCL.

Man City has no missing players in this game. Man City is expected to field its best XI in this game. Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake. and John Stones are expected to get starting roles. Stones and Rodri will be used as double pivots while Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva will also get midfielder roles. The Cityzens hope to match its averages of 16.2 total shots,7.2 shots on target, 6.3 corner kicks, and 2.6 goals per game on 60.6% ball possession.

Why Inter Milan Can Beat Man City

Inter Milan is in third place in the Serie A league table, marking an impressive season. Inter captured the Coppa Italia over Param, Atalanta, Juventus, and Fiorentina. They also won the Supercoppa Italiana which was a Milan derby against rivals AC Milan.

The Nerazzurri is also in a good run of games, losing thrice since April. Their defeats were all in the Serie A, where 1-0 losses were earned from Fiorentina and Monza and a 3-1 loss was acquired from Napoli. The Black-and-Blues still hold a three-game winning streak and 11 victories in the last 12 fixtures. Inter is also taking its 9-3-7 road record as they travel to Istanbul.

Here in the Champions League, the club has delivered an impressive run. They finished second in Group C in a group that featured Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, and Viktoria Plzen. Inter has also battled Porto, Benfica, and AC Milan in order to reach this final stage.

Lautaro Martinez is enjoying a productive season, scoring 28 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances in all contests. Center-forwards Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko also have 14 goals in their games. Federico Dimarco and Nicolo Barella are the join-squad leaders with 10 assists. Other players that prove serviceable to Inter include Hakan Calhanoglu, Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Joaquin Correa. Andre Onana has 19 clean sheets in all tourneys.

Coach Simone Inzaghi has three players who may not be fit for this game. Mkhitaryan and Correa are questionable for this game, while Dalbert is out with a cruciate ligament injury. A 3-5-2 formation is once again expected from Inter, with Barella, Brozovic, Dumfries, Calhanoglu, and Dimarco commanding the midfield. Alessandro Nastoni, Francesco Acerbi, and Matteo Darmian will hold the defensive line for Inter.

Inter has seen intense defensive sharpness lately, so they will need to match or exceed defensive metrics of 17.9 tackles, 9.5 interceptions, 20.2 clearances, and 3.7 goalkeeper saves that resulted in eight clean sheets in the tourney. They also need to maintain their offensive sharpness, as they have scored 19 goals in the Champions League, with 17 coming from assists.

Final Man City-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick

Both blue outfits will be getting their third trophy to end this season. Both teams will be expected to squeak at least one goal, but Manchester City's offensive arsenal has never cowered this year. Back the Cityzens to get their first UCL trophy in club history.

Final Man City-Inter Milan Prediction & Pick: Manchester City (-210), Over 2.5 goals (-122)