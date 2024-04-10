Manchester City‘s midfielder Rodri admitted to feeling the strain after delivering an uncharacteristically weak performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, reported by GOAL. Despite his usual dominance in midfield, Rodri struggled to maintain control amidst the chaos, prompting him to acknowledge the necessity of some rest.
In the thrilling encounter between Manchester City and Real Madrid, Rodri's performance fell below his usual standards. The Spaniard, known for his composure and control in midfield, appeared fatigued and struggled to assert his influence on the game amidst the frenetic pace. Despite his best efforts, Rodri found himself unable to match the intensity of the occasion, leading to a sense of frustration and exhaustion.
Rodri's admission
Speaking to reporters after the intense quarter-final clash, Rodri candidly expressed his need for rest. He acknowledged the toll that the relentless schedule of matches has taken on his body and emphasized the importance of addressing his fatigue to maintain peak performance levels. Despite his desire to contribute to the team's success, Rodri recognized the necessity of occasionally stepping back to recharge and recuperate. “I do need a rest, let's see how we deal with the situation,” Rodri told reporters after the epic quarter-final first leg. “Sometimes I need to adjust but it is what it is.” Rodi said.
Rodri's absence from the City lineup has been rare this season, with the midfielder missing just four matches. Remarkably, City suffered defeat in all four games without their midfield lynchpin, underscoring his pivotal role in the team's success. Despite facing suspension on two occasions, Rodri has been instrumental in City's dominance, showcasing his ability to control games while contributing both defensively and offensively with goals and assists.
The draw against Madrid further solidified Rodri's astonishing unbeaten record for club and country, extending to more than a year. With an unbeaten streak spanning 65 matches, Rodri has proven to be an indispensable asset for both City and Spain. His remarkable consistency and resilience have played a significant role in the team's achievements, highlighting his importance to the squad.
What's next for Manchester City
As City prepares for their next Premier League fixture against Luton Town, Rodri could be afforded some much-needed rest to recharge and recuperate. Despite the team's reliance on his presence, a brief respite could prove beneficial in ensuring his readiness for the crucial second leg against Madrid at the Etihad Stadium. With confidence in their home advantage, Rodri remains optimistic about City's ability to secure a favorable result and progress to the next stage of the competition.
Rodri's acknowledgment of his need for rest reflects his commitment to maintaining peak performance levels and contributing effectively to City's success. As he prepares for the challenges ahead, Rodri remains a key figure in City's pursuit of glory, poised to make a significant impact on the pitch upon his return.