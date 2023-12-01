Discover Manchester City's hesitation in pursuing Lucas Paqueta from West Ham due to unresolved gambling concerns.

Manchester City's pursuit of West Ham's Lucas Paqueta is uncertain due to unresolved gambling suspicions clouding the Brazilian's transfer. Despite reaching agreements on personal terms and transfer fees, City hesitates to proceed without clarity on the gambling issues, signaling a potential diversion towards Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry as a viable alternative.

According to reports from Football Transfers, Manchester City's interest in Paqueta has simmered due to concerns surrounding suspicious betting activities linked to the midfielder. Allegations of wagers placed on Paqueta receiving yellow cards in Premier League matches, seemingly traced to an address near his Brazilian hometown, have raised caution flags for City's hierarchy.

While Paqueta vehemently denies any involvement in the bets, the ongoing FA inquiry into these claims has stalled progress on the potential move. The Premier League champions' reluctance to finalize the deal underscores their reluctance to risk the club's reputation amid unresolved suspicions.

Meanwhile, Paqueta continues to feature prominently for West Ham, showcasing his on-field impact with five goals and an assist across 17 appearances in various competitions this season. However, Manchester City's apprehension grows, hinting at a potential pivot to other transfer targets if the gambling issues remain unresolved as the January window closes.

Amid this uncertainty, FootballTransfers suggests that Manchester City is eyeing a shift in focus towards Bayern Munich's Gnabry. The German international has emerged as a prominent alternative, showcasing versatility and quality that align with Pep Guardiola's tactical preferences.

As the transfer saga unfolds, Manchester City remains in a holding pattern, closely monitoring the developments surrounding Paqueta's gambling allegations. With time ticking, the club stands ready to redirect their transfer pursuits toward Gnabry or explore other options if the Paqueta conundrum persists, ensuring prudence in their recruitment decisions.