Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been linked to a move away from the Etihad ever since they lifted their first-ever Champions League trophy in June, but he still remains at the club. And while Barcelona and PSG are still extremely keen on making a move for the Portugal international, City has made it clear what their stance is on the situation.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the reigning Premier League champions won't even negotiate with the European giants and also plan to offer Silva a new contract shortly.

“Understand Manchester City have told PSG and Barcelona that they have NO intention to negotiate at any condition for Bernardo Silva. Man City will also offer new contract to Bernardo very soon. Player’s position will be crucial; but Man City have been strong & clear.”

Bernardo did appear to be interested in a new adventure elsewhere but Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan both departed this summer, which means Silva will be an even bigger part of Pep Guardiola's plans in 2023-24. And if he wants to win as many titles as possible, staying in Manchester certainly would make sense.

Silva has turned into a fantastic player for the Sky Blues since joining from Monaco in 2017, serving as a top-notch playmaker who can also score his fair share of goals. With a new contract on the horizon, Silva will have the opportunity to either put pen to paper with Manchester City and potentially finish out his career there or turn it down and force a move.

However, the latter feels increasingly unlikely.