Manchester City is grappling with a significant setback as three key players face potential spells on the sidelines, reported by GOAL. The 3-1 Champions League triumph over Copenhagen on Tuesday was marred by injuries to Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, and Josko Gvardiol.

Grealish, who suffered a suspected groin injury midway through the first half, is dealing with a muscular problem, as confirmed by Guardiola. In the second half, Bernardo Silva had to be substituted due to an ankle injury, while Josko Gvardiol is set to be sidelined for up to three weeks after injuring ligaments in his ankle.

“Bernardo has a big knock. Looks like a muscular [injury] for Jack Grealish,” remarked Guardiola to BBC Sport Five Live. The injuries add to City's woes, especially in midfield, where they were just regaining full strength after grappling with various setbacks throughout the season.

City had recently welcomed back Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, and John Stones, who all started in Tuesday's match. However, the fresh injuries to Silva and Grealish, along with Gvardiol's absence, leave them with limited options, particularly at left-back.

These setbacks couldn't have come at a more crucial juncture in the season for City. With challenging fixtures ahead, including clashes against Chelsea, Brentford, Bournemouth, Luton, Manchester United, and Liverpool, Guardiola's squad faces a daunting run without the services of key players.

The injuries pose a considerable challenge for City, who will need to navigate this period without key contributors. Guardiola remains vigilant about the team's situation, acknowledging the impact of these setbacks at a pivotal stage in their campaign.