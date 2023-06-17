In a surprising move, Manchester City has officially released their captain, Ilkay Gundogan, while negotiations for a new deal with the player remain unresolved, with Barcelona expressing keen interest in securing his services.

The revelation came as Ilkay Gundogan's name appeared on a list of players whose contracts have expired. While this does not necessarily imply his departure from the club, it highlights the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Just days after Manchester City's triumphant Champions League final victory in Istanbul, Gundogan disclosed that he had yet to make a decision regarding his playing future. The German international has been an integral part of the team since 2016, having been Pep Guardiola's inaugural signing upon the coach's arrival at the English champions.

Despite being offered a contract extension to continue his tenure at the Etihad for the 2023-24 season, Gundogan remains open to the possibility of moving on, and a transfer to Barcelona seems to be the most likely outcome.

The La Liga winners have been closely monitoring the 32-year-old midfielder, aiming to strengthen their squad after Lionel Messi's surprising rejection of a return to Camp Nou. Barcelona views Gundogan as a suitable replacement for the departing Sergio Busquets, who is bidding farewell to Catalonia after 18 years. Consequently, the Catalan club is eager to secure Gundogan's signature promptly.