La Liga President Javier Tebas expressed his disappointment over Lionel Messi's decision not to return to Barcelona and the Spanish top flight.
Tebas, both a fan and the president of La Liga, had hoped to see the legendary player back at Camp Nou. However, Messi chose to embark on a new challenge in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami.
Although Messi had initially shown excitement about rejoining Barcelona, he had concerns about whether the club could finalize the deal. Ultimately, he decided against the move, leaving Tebas disheartened. Despite this setback, Tebas remains optimistic about Barcelona's ability to attract another top-tier player.
“As a fan and as president of La Liga, I would have liked to have Messi in our league. Things are what they are, and circumstances come as they come,” Tebas lamented. “I’m sure Barcelona will bring a great player, apart from the ones they have. They brought Lewandowski, who we have already seen the level he has given. I wish he had come, but what can we do?”
Tebas also went into a bit more detail about Barcelona’s current financial situation.
“The viability plan was approved. That does not mean that they are in the normal 1×1 situation, they are still in the rule of 40%,” he added.
“As it was approved to control two seasons, it means that Barcelona has to make efforts, and they are making them, to reduce their wage bill. Today I read that they have informed Mirotic of his termination and that is a very important effort. Barça’s entire wage bill is taken into account, including the basketball section. They are making an important effort and we will see if they continue along these lines.”
Despite facing economic challenges, Barcelona is actively working to reshape their squad during the summer transfer window despite failing to attract Lionel Messi. The imminent registration of new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi is anticipated. However, additional work needs to be done before the club can secure new signings, as they navigate their financial constraints.