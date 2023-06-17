La Liga President Javier Tebas expressed his disappointment over Lionel Messi's decision not to return to Barcelona and the Spanish top flight.

Tebas, both a fan and the president of La Liga, had hoped to see the legendary player back at Camp Nou. However, Messi chose to embark on a new challenge in Major League Soccer (MLS) with Inter Miami.

Although Messi had initially shown excitement about rejoining Barcelona, he had concerns about whether the club could finalize the deal. Ultimately, he decided against the move, leaving Tebas disheartened. Despite this setback, Tebas remains optimistic about Barcelona's ability to attract another top-tier player.

“As a fan and as president of La Liga, I would have liked to have Messi in our league. Things are what they are, and circumstances come as they come,” Tebas lamented. “I’m sure Barcelona will bring a great player, apart from the ones they have. They brought Lewandowski, who we have already seen the level he has given. I wish he had come, but what can we do?”