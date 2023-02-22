Manchester City will continue their pursuit of a Champions League title on Wednesday when they travel to Germany to face RB Leipzig in the opening leg of the Round of 16. This is obviously a huge fixture for the Premier League giants, who are looking to gain an advantage over their Bundesliga opponents before heading back to the Etihad for the return tie next month. But, there is one player in particular that City fans will be hoping is available to feature. That raises the question, is Kevin De Bruyne playing?

Kevin De Bruyne injury status vs RB Leipzig



Unfortunately for Pep Guardiola’s side, De Bruyne is unavailable to play here due to illness. The Spanish manager revealed on Tuesday to Fabrizio Romano that his star midfielder is battling illness and won’t make the trip to Leipzig.

To make matters worse, Aymeric Laporte and John Stones are out as well, two key defenders. De Bruyne has been spectacular for City in the final third this term, scoring four goals and tallying 12 assists in 23 EPL appearances. In Europe, the Belgian international has notched three assists in four outings. City finished top of Group G above Borussia Dortmund.

Thankfully, De Bruyne isn’t actually dealing with any type of injury, he’s simply just feeling under the weather and could be ready to go Saturday when the Citizens return to Premier League play against Bournemouth.

While they will surely miss De Bruyne’s presence in the engine room on Wednesday against a strong Leipzig side, the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish are more than capable of playing provider for Erling Haaland, who figures to be a key part of their attack as always in this opening leg.

So to answer the question, is Kevin De Bruyne playing vs RB Leipzig? The answer is no.